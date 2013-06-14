Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 13, 2013 | 9:35pm EDT

Colorado wildfires

<p>An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial view of burned out vehicles in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial view of a destroyed house in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial view of the Black Forest fire with the Rocky Mountains in the background in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter patrols over the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial view of a destroyed house surrounded by dense forest in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters</p>

Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Pilots and crew of the U.S. Army's 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion go into the thick smoke to release water onto the burning fires during their bambi bucket mission at Black Forest, Colorado in this handout picture taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning near homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 12 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

<p>A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides</p>

Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Large plumes of smoke from a wildfire burning in the Black Forest stretch the horizon threatening homes north east of Colorado Springs, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Louis Batides

<p>An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters</p>

An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aircraft releases a fire-retardant solution to help stop the spreading of the burning fires at Black Forest, Colorado, in this handout photo taken June 12, 2013. REUTERS/US Army/Sgt. Jonathan C. Thibault/Handout via Reuters

<p>A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A line of fire runs across the forest floor as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A wall of flames rages through Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

Schad and Melisa Dohl watch a wall of flame as it rages through a forest in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, June 13, 2013

A resident takes a picture as a wildfire burns in Black Forest, Colorado, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

<p>An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

Thursday, June 13, 2013

An aerial photo shows wildfire burning homes in Black Forest community near Colorado Springs, Colorado June 11 2013. REUTERS/John Wark

