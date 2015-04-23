Colorful macaws above Caracas
A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines...more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers....more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic...more
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge...more
Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat...more
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls....more
Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas...more
A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal...more
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi,...more
Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw...more
