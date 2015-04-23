Edition:
Colorful macaws above Caracas

A macaw flies over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2015. Caracas, the world's second most violent city according to the United Nations, also suffers terrible traffic and residents spend hours in massive lines for scarce products. However, on antennae, roofs and windowsills, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) break the harsh routine. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. Though originally native to rainforests from Panama to Paraguay, they have adapted well to Caracas thanks to the exuberant tropical vegetation surging between skyscrapers. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. While the Avila mountain range astride Caracas' northern edge harbors hundreds of bird species, flocks of macaws are increasingly numerous, cruising above streets choked by traffic and plagued by the globe's second-highest urban crime rate, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws stand on a rooftop of a building in Caracas March 31, 2015. Oblivious to the human-borne stress, blue-and-yellow macaws (or Ara ararauna) alight on antennae, roofs and windowsills, a colorful diversion to residents' daily grind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly over buildings in Caracas March 31, 2015. "It's a pleasure, an oasis of calm in this concrete city," said Ivo Contreras, who built a huge steel platform - which he dubs a "macaw-port" - on his roof, where dozens of macaws come to eat sunflower seeds. Contreras, 45, recalls how a state oil company executive was so taken by the birds that he offered him a blank check for the apartment but did not sell. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. Red-and-green (Ara chloropterus) and green (Ara militaris) macaws fly through the skies to the rhythm of their unmistakable howls. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly over buildings with the Avila mountain behind in Caracas April 1, 2015. Walkers, joggers and picnickers delight in the macaws at green areas, while others feed them from their windows. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in front of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. "The neighbors ask me how come they come to my window and I answer: 'you do not choose macaws, macaws choose you,' said Mercedes Ramirez, a retiree who feeds them sunflower seeds, bananas and cookies. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw stands on a rooftop of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws hang of a TV antenna of a building in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A macaw eats sunflower seeds at a balcony in Caracas March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in front of office buildings in Caracas April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Vittorio Poggi poses for a picture at his balcony in Caracas April 10, 2015. In the 1970s, the motorcycle-riding Italian immigrant turned heads for being inexplicably chased by a macaw nicknamed "Pancho." The young man, Vittorio Poggi, was an animal lover who was then inspired to breed the birds en masse and release them across the fertile valley that cradles Venezuela's gritty capital. Forty years later, hundreds - perhaps thousands - of descendants of those long-tailed birds color Caracas' sky, giving its five million residents a moment of quiet respite from chaos and crime. Picture taken April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman feeds macaws at her apartment's balcony in Los Palos Grandes neighborhood in Caracas March 31, 2015. "When people see macaws flying in the Caracas sky, they think of Vittorio... I think I have done something positive," said Vittorio Poggi, 70, surrounded by dozens of birds at his home on the outskirts of Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Macaws fly in Caracas April 1, 2015. Vittorio Poggi, talking in a Spanish with an Italian lilt, said he dreams of building a mini zoo for his 20 dogs, cats, two goats, chicken, turtles and peacocks, while nostalgically recalling 'Pancho', the macaw that followed him everywhere and successfully reproduced. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
