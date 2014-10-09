Comic-Con NY
Brad Trechak, from New Jersey, holds a sign inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Costumed attendees ride an escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, looks at her phone near costumed attendees inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ashlee Mantione, dressed as the "Dark Nurse" from the "Silent Hill 2" video game, poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee poses at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Star Wars R2D2 is seen inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman dress as the character "Cat Woman" stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trevor Olson, from Minnesota, dressed as the character "Joker", poses for a photograph at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Bane" walks inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee takes the escalator inside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kwai dressed as the character "Cat Woman", stands on a street corner outside of the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait in line to enter New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee dressed as "Whiplash" poses outside New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kyle Thomas-Franklin, dressed as a character from virtual idol "Hatsune Miku ", stands outside the New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A costumed attendee holds a sign at New York's Comic-Con convention, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three...more
People dressed in costume enter New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football...more
Katie Fang, dressed as a Vocaloid character, poses inside New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to...more
Next Slideshows
Chanel goes protest chic
Models stage a 'street march' on the Boulevard Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week.
Clooney marries in Venice
George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin in a blockbuster Venice wedding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.