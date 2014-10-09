Comic-Con NY

A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three...more

A woman crosses 10th avenue on way to the New York's Comic-Con convention October 9, 2014. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields in Javits Center. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Close