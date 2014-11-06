Coming ashore
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, after some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, November 5, 2014.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Two would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
A medical worker (top, 3rd R) takes the temperature of a would-be immigrant at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Red Cross members carry a would-be immigrant on a stretcher, to a vehicle at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria, Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants rest on Maspalomas beach next to policemen, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants step into a truck on Maspalomas beach next to policemen on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Would-be immigrants sit inside a truck at Maspalomas beach on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands.
Next Slideshows
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens
The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...
Guy Fawkes Night
Protesters around the world take part in the Million Mask March organized by Anonymous.
The youngest most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's youngest most powerful people.
Home from Afghanistan
Loved ones greet paratroopers returning to Fort Bragg from deployment in Afghanistan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.