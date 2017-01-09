Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 9, 2017 | 11:20am EST

Coming of age in Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos take a 'selfie' after their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 14
Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Attendants hang around before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono makes a V sign while she checks her make-up during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos pose for their memorial photo after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos smile after their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride the train to attend the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 14
Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Attendants take their memorial photo before their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono gets on a train after the Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 14
Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
Japanese women wearing kimonos arrive for their Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 14
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2017
A Japanese woman wearing a kimono waits for her train after Coming of Age Day celebration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Best of CES

Best of CES

Next Slideshows

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Jan 06 2017
New Year's calligraphy contest

New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants write down their resolutions and hopes using a traditional horse-hair brush and ink made of charcoal at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo.

Jan 05 2017
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji

Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.

Jan 04 2017
105-year-old cyclist sets world record

105-year-old cyclist sets world record

Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.

Jan 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast