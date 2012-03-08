Coming to America
Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20%...more
Jutarat Sawatpoon (L), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, boards a school bus outside her host family's home in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. This year, 11 students from China, Thailand, Germany and elsewhere account for nearly 20% of high school enrollment, bringing cash and a welcome splash of diversity to an isolated patch of the Great Plains. Grant-Deuel is not alone. Across the United States, public high schools in struggling small towns are putting their empty classroom seats up for sale. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jon Wold, next to his wife Kerry and their two foreign exchange students Davy Lin from Taiwan (2nd R) and Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea (2nd L) leads the table in prayer before dinner in Revillo, South Dakota, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young more
Jon Wold, next to his wife Kerry and their two foreign exchange students Davy Lin from Taiwan (2nd R) and Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea (2nd L) leads the table in prayer before dinner in Revillo, South Dakota, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, and Tina Chuang from Pingtung, Taiwan teach choreography to elementary students after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, and Tina Chuang from Pingtung, Taiwan teach choreography to elementary students after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin (C) , a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany joke around in the hallways at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin (C) , a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany joke around in the hallways at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (REAR), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, cheers during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (REAR), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, cheers during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ian Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan,Taiwan, uses a map to show students at Grant-Deuel School where the other exchange students are from in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ian Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan,Taiwan, uses a map to show students at Grant-Deuel School where the other exchange students are from in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, poses for a photo with her Valentine's Day present taken by Troy Hoyles, whose family is hosting the student in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, poses for a photo with her Valentine's Day present taken by Troy Hoyles, whose family is hosting the student in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hee-hyeon Han (R) from South Korea takes a break from her piano practice to send text messages as Tina Chuang, from Pingtung, Taiwan (C) and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany share a laugh in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo,...more
Hee-hyeon Han (R) from South Korea takes a break from her piano practice to send text messages as Tina Chuang, from Pingtung, Taiwan (C) and Lena Kraft, from Munich, Germany share a laugh in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pedro Moreno Martinez (L), a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain and Greta Terlaak (R) from Ottersweier, Germany play with children as part of their mentoring program at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. ...more
Pedro Moreno Martinez (L), a foreign exchange student from Madrid, Spain and Greta Terlaak (R) from Ottersweier, Germany play with children as part of their mentoring program at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, translates students names into Chinese characters at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, translates students names into Chinese characters at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, plays a card game with pre-school student Jesse Schneck at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, plays a card game with pre-school student Jesse Schneck at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, walks through the halls to deliver balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon, a foreign exchange student from Thailand, walks through the halls to deliver balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, stops by her locker between classes at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chris Fabian, a foreign exchange student from Brno, Czech Republic, stops by her locker between classes at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan and Kenny Wold, a member of his host family are reflected in a mirror covered in family photos in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taiwan and Kenny Wold, a member of his host family are reflected in a mirror covered in family photos in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan cuts out paper hearts to use for Valentine's Day presents in the cafeteria at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina Chuang, a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan cuts out paper hearts to use for Valentine's Day presents in the cafeteria at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon (C), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, joins teammates on the Grant-Deuel School girls' junior varsity basketball team for a cheer after a practice in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jutarat Sawatpoon (C), a foreign exchange student from Thailand, joins teammates on the Grant-Deuel School girls' junior varsity basketball team for a cheer after a practice in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Tina Chuang (R), a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan joins her fellow cheer team members Jutarat Sawatpoon (C) from Thailand, and Amy Wang from Shenyang, China, during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball...more
Tina Chuang (R), a foreign exchange student from Pingtung, Taiwan joins her fellow cheer team members Jutarat Sawatpoon (C) from Thailand, and Amy Wang from Shenyang, China, during the introduction of the Grant-Deuel School Girls' Varsity basketball team before a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (L), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, jokes around with her host Barb Hoyles and her dog "Muffin" while waiting for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (L), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, jokes around with her host Barb Hoyles and her dog "Muffin" while waiting for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (R), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, leaves her host family's house with friend Trinity Novy for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang (R), a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China, leaves her host family's house with friend Trinity Novy for a ride to school in Marietta, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea practices on her piano in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hee-hyeon Han from South Korea practices on her piano in a small room after hours at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng (2nd L), a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, sits on the bench with her teammates from the Grant-Deuel School Girls' junior varsity basketball team during a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young more
Joy Cheng (2nd L), a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, sits on the bench with her teammates from the Grant-Deuel School Girls' junior varsity basketball team during a game in Waverly, South Dakota February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China,fills up helium balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Amy Wang, a foreign exchange student from Shenyang, China,fills up helium balloons for the students at Grant-Deuel School, in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan attends a class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, in this photo taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan attends a class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, in this photo taken February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, listens to her junior high science teacher at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joy Cheng, a foreign exchange student from Taipei, Taiwan, listens to her junior high science teacher at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan walks to class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Davy Lin, a foreign exchange student from Taoyuan, Taiwan walks to class at Grant-Deuel School in Revillo, South Dakota, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
The Greyhound express
An adoption group finds homes for retired greyhounds.
Geneva Auto Show
Fresh models and new concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Life in Slab City
Located on a former military base, Slab City, California is a place on the fringe both geographically and philosophically.
Tornadoes ravage Midwest
Powerful storms rip across several states.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.