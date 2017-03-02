Commander-in-chief Trump
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump takes the stage in the flight hangar to deliver remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One to depart Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump tours the USS Gerald R. Ford with Commanding Officer U.S. Navy Captain Rick McCormack. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Navy sailors listen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to tour the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump (C, in hat) tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Shipbuilding workers watch on a video screen as President Donald Trump concludes his remarks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers remarks aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
