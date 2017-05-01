Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 1, 2017

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

An attendee photographs fashion displays at 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attendees look at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attendees look at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attendees look at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attendees look at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An attendee looks at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An attendee photographs fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attendees photograph fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An attendee looks at fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An attendee photographs fashion displays during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Works of fashion are displayed during 'Rei Kawakubo/Commes Des Garcons: Art of the In-Between'. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

