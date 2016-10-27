Edition:
Thu Oct 27, 2016

Commoner Queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in this December 17, 2009 file photo. Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in this December 17, 2009 file photo. Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards a train at Kings Cross station in London, in this December 17, 2009 file photo. Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2006
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks in her rear view mirror while watching the Pony Tandems at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, southern England May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tours the Grand Harbour in a traditional Maltese fishing boat during the State Visit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a 'Black Sally' gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burges

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a 'Black Sally' gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burges

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain is watched by gardener Norm Dunn (L) and her husband Prince Philip (R) as she plants a 'Black Sally' gum tree in the grounds of Government House in Canberra March 14, 2006. REUTERS/Will Burges
Onlookers watch as Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Onlookers watch as Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2013
Onlookers watch as Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) leaves after a visit to West Quay Fisheries at Newhaven Fish Market in Sussex, southern England October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the new Asiatic lion enclosure at London Zoo, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth boards her carriage as she travels on the new Scottish Borders railway line, in Scotland, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits a Waitrose supermarket in the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
Queen Elizabeth attends a commemoration service at Crathie Kirk Church in Crathie, Aberdeenshire August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip watch the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, Britain September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Britain's Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Britain's Queen Elizabeth travels by train to Potsdam on the second day of the state visit to Germany, November 3, 2004. REUTERS/Ian Jones/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2011
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with her grandson Prince William, watched by Prince Philip (R), after being shown around a Sea King search and rescue helicopter during a visit to RAF Valley, in north Wales April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides her horse in the grounds of Windsor Castle, April 2, 2002. REUTERS/Dan Chung
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (bottom R) watches during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (bottom R) watches during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (bottom R) watches during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson/pool
