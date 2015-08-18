Edition:
Communist nation

People perform during celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Public Security police force at the National Convention Center in Hanoi August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

People perform during celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Public Security police force at the National Convention Center in Hanoi August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
People perform during celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Public Security police force at the National Convention Center in Hanoi August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, play the drums during a ceremony for the inauguration of 45 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, play the drums during a ceremony for the inauguration of 45 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in the Siberian city of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, play the drums during a ceremony for the inauguration of 45 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out a month earlier between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out a month earlier between Myanmar's army and MNDAA,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out a month earlier between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee

North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of...more

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2012
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of Jinggangshan, in Jiangxi province September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young Pioneers stand as they attend the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party, and consists of children between the ages of six and 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Young Pioneers stand as they attend the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party,...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
Young Pioneers stand as they attend the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party, and consists of children between the ages of six and 14. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mock aeroplane cockpit can be seen at the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. REUTERS/David Gray

A mock aeroplane cockpit can be seen at the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a...more

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2012
A mock aeroplane cockpit can be seen at the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. REUTERS/David Gray
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) in Havana, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play soccer next to a building bearing a propaganda painting at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Children play soccer next to a building bearing a propaganda painting at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2011
Children play soccer next to a building bearing a propaganda painting at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Graffiti is sprayed near the main entrance of the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha September 12, 2014. The writing reads: "Workers - men and women, from all countries, unite! Ahead! Comrades, let's bravely build up our great cause! Let's work, let us create - the worker we need to enlighten!". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Graffiti is sprayed near the main entrance of the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha September 12, 2014. The writing reads: "Workers - men and women, from all countries, unite! Ahead! Comrades, let's bravely build up...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 13, 2014
Graffiti is sprayed near the main entrance of the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha September 12, 2014. The writing reads: "Workers - men and women, from all countries, unite! Ahead! Comrades, let's bravely build up our great cause! Let's work, let us create - the worker we need to enlighten!". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Vietnamese farmers walks past a giant poster featuring the upcoming national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi April 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kham

Vietnamese farmers walks past a giant poster featuring the upcoming national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi April 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2006
Vietnamese farmers walks past a giant poster featuring the upcoming national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi April 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kham
A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Han Zhong (R), a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary, in Beijing, December 13, 2013. Han, 57, has played Mao, the founder of modern China, in television dramas, operas and movies since 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Han Zhong (R), a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary, in Beijing,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 25, 2013
Han Zhong (R), a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary, in Beijing, December 13, 2013. Han, 57, has played Mao, the founder of modern China, in television dramas, operas and movies since 2006. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man bathes in an alley with walls painted with the party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man bathes in an alley with walls painted with the party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
A man bathes in an alley with walls painted with the party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A military band conductor practices during a rehearsal ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A military band conductor practices during a rehearsal ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A military band conductor practices during a rehearsal ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly couple drives past Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee

An elderly couple drives past Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China,...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2012
An elderly couple drives past Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China, where the principles of morality and collectivism of the late Chairman Mao still strictly guide the people's daily lives. Aside from free housing, healthcare, food rations and education, locals working in the village's factories receive an average salary of 2500 yuan, about 400 dollars. The village's return to communism came at the same time as the rest of the country opened up to the capitalist market in the mid 1980s. Mao is still highly revered in Nanjie, enjoying a god-like status. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Farmers look at a mural made of rice plants on a paddy field which forms into the shape of the emblem of Communist Party of China (CPC) and the number "2015", to celebrate the upcoming 94th anniversary of the founding of the party, in Ouyuan village of Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Farmers look at a mural made of rice plants on a paddy field which forms into the shape of the emblem of Communist Party of China (CPC) and the number "2015", to celebrate the upcoming 94th anniversary of the founding of the party, in Ouyuan village...more

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Farmers look at a mural made of rice plants on a paddy field which forms into the shape of the emblem of Communist Party of China (CPC) and the number "2015", to celebrate the upcoming 94th anniversary of the founding of the party, in Ouyuan village of Loudi, Hunan province, China, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
