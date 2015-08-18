Communist nation
People perform during celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Public Security police force at the National Convention Center in Hanoi August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kham
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Young Pioneer Organisation, play the drums during a ceremony for the inauguration of 45 newly adopted members on the day of its anniversary at school-lyceum number 12 in the Siberian city of...more
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out a month earlier between Myanmar's army and MNDAA,...more
A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shelling in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, eastern Ukraine February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
North Korean students use different colored cardboard to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background during a mass gymnastic and artistic performance "Arirang", in Pyongyang July 26, 2013, as part of celebrations ahead of the 60th...more
Mid-level government officials dressed in red army uniforms walk inside an old house where former Chinese leader Mao Zedong used to live during their 5-day training course at the communist party school called China Executive Leadership Academy of...more
Young Pioneers stand as they attend the weekly flag-raising ceremony at the East Experimental School in Shanghai November 5, 2012. Created in 1949, the Young Pioneers movement is considered a seedbed for future members of the Chinese Communist Party,...more
A mock aeroplane cockpit can be seen at the entrance to a cave that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a...more
Fifth grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Erika Kina, 10, poses in her princess costume as her school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more
Participants wave as they swim with a portrait of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong in the Xiangjiang river, a large branch of the Yangtze River, in Changsha, Hunan province, China, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Children play soccer next to a building bearing a propaganda painting at the Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Graffiti is sprayed near the main entrance of the Memorial House of the Bulgarian Communist Party on mount Buzludzha September 12, 2014. The writing reads: "Workers - men and women, from all countries, unite! Ahead! Comrades, let's bravely build up...more
Vietnamese farmers walks past a giant poster featuring the upcoming national congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Hanoi April 10, 2006. REUTERS/Kham
A North Korean boy works in a field of a collective farm in the area damaged by summer floods and typhoons in South Hwanghae province September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Han Zhong (R), a re-enactment actor playing the part of late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, has make-up applied before performing in a play entitled "Mao Zedong and His Eldest Son", staged to commemorate Mao's 120th birth anniversary, in Beijing,...more
People wear communist era uniform costumes as they wait to meet Chinese millionaire Chen Guangbiao during a lunch he sponsored for hundreds of needy New Yorkers at Loeb Boathouse in New York's Central Park June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man bathes in an alley with walls painted with the party symbol of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in Kolkata April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A military band conductor practices during a rehearsal ahead of the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An elderly couple drives past Dong Fang Hong Square in Nanjie village of Luohe city in China's central Henan province September 24, 2012. Nanjie village, with more than 3,100 residents, is touted to be one of the remaining models of communist China,...more
Farmers look at a mural made of rice plants on a paddy field which forms into the shape of the emblem of Communist Party of China (CPC) and the number "2015", to celebrate the upcoming 94th anniversary of the founding of the party, in Ouyuan village...more
