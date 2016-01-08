Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 2:30pm EST

Concept cars at CES

A Mercedes-Benz IAA (Intelligent Aerodynamic Automobile) concept car is displayed during the 2016 CES trade show. The car can change shape under certain driving conditions, to increase fuel efficiency. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Mercedes-Benz IAA (Intelligent Aerodynamic Automobile) concept car is displayed during the 2016 CES trade show. The car can change shape under certain driving conditions, to increase fuel efficiency. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A Mercedes-Benz IAA (Intelligent Aerodynamic Automobile) concept car is displayed during the 2016 CES trade show. The car can change shape under certain driving conditions, to increase fuel efficiency. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 20
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 20
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 20
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A Toyota FCV Plus, a hydrogen fuel-cell concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 20
BMW's Vlatko Kalinic demonstrates a gesture control feature to control the radio volume in a 2016 BMW 750i sedan. Germans love the latest wave of touch-free car controls, which respond to the flick of a wrist or the swipe of a hand, as it means no messy fingerprints on their spotless dashboards. Italians, known for an extravagant hand gesture or two, are not so sure. Germany's BMW demonstrated a 7 Series car that recognizes five simple gestures, from a finger twirl to the right to raise the music volume and a hand swipe to decline an incoming call. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

BMW's Vlatko Kalinic demonstrates a gesture control feature to control the radio volume in a 2016 BMW 750i sedan. Germans love the latest wave of touch-free car controls, which respond to the flick of a wrist or the swipe of a hand, as it means no...more

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
BMW's Vlatko Kalinic demonstrates a gesture control feature to control the radio volume in a 2016 BMW 750i sedan. Germans love the latest wave of touch-free car controls, which respond to the flick of a wrist or the swipe of a hand, as it means no messy fingerprints on their spotless dashboards. Italians, known for an extravagant hand gesture or two, are not so sure. Germany's BMW demonstrated a 7 Series car that recognizes five simple gestures, from a finger twirl to the right to raise the music volume and a hand swipe to decline an incoming call. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 20
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 20
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 20
The rear of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The rear of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The rear of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 20
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during Herbert Diess' keynote address. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during Herbert Diess' keynote address. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
The Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle is displayed during Herbert Diess' keynote address. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 20
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 20
A video shows batteries on a car chassis during the unveiling of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A video shows batteries on a car chassis during the unveiling of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A video shows batteries on a car chassis during the unveiling of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 20
Journalists take a look at the Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Journalists take a look at the Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Journalists take a look at the Volkswagen BUDD-e electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 20
The screen in Delphi's automated vehicle shows the car stopping on its own after communicating with a stop light at an intersection. Using advanced software and hardware, Delphi's vehicle can communicate with streets, signs, traffic lights, other cars and even pedestrians according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The screen in Delphi's automated vehicle shows the car stopping on its own after communicating with a stop light at an intersection. Using advanced software and hardware, Delphi's vehicle can communicate with streets, signs, traffic lights, other...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The screen in Delphi's automated vehicle shows the car stopping on its own after communicating with a stop light at an intersection. Using advanced software and hardware, Delphi's vehicle can communicate with streets, signs, traffic lights, other cars and even pedestrians according to the company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
13 / 20
Volkmar Tanneberger, head of electric and electronic development at Volkswagen, discusses the features of the Volkswagen e-Golf Touch electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Volkmar Tanneberger, head of electric and electronic development at Volkswagen, discusses the features of the Volkswagen e-Golf Touch electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Volkmar Tanneberger, head of electric and electronic development at Volkswagen, discusses the features of the Volkswagen e-Golf Touch electric vehicle. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 20
A 2016 Chevrolet Volt is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A 2016 Chevrolet Volt is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A 2016 Chevrolet Volt is displayed. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 20
The cockpit of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The cockpit of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The cockpit of the Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 20
Journalists look over the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The car will have a 200-mile range and cost about $30,000, said General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Journalists look over the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The car will have a 200-mile range and cost about $30,000, said General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Journalists look over the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV. The car will have a 200-mile range and cost about $30,000, said General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 20
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
LiDAR sensors are shown on the roof of a Ford Fusion Hybrid. The sensors create a real-time 3D map of the vehicle's surroundings. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 20
A real-time 3D map, generated by LiDAR sensors, is shown on a monitor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A real-time 3D map, generated by LiDAR sensors, is shown on a monitor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A real-time 3D map, generated by LiDAR sensors, is shown on a monitor. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 20
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
People look over the BMW i Vision Future Interaction concept car. The car includes BMW AirTouch technology that lets the driver control various functions with simple gestures. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Putin, judo sensei

Putin, judo sensei

Next Slideshows

Putin, judo sensei

Putin, judo sensei

Sparring with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jan 08 2016
Young voters

Young voters

The next generation of America's electorate.

Jan 08 2016
At the Korean DMZ

At the Korean DMZ

Loudspeaker, checkpoints, surveillance and military drills at the border between North and South Korea.

Jan 08 2016
Rogue Jewish settlers

Rogue Jewish settlers

Inside an authorized West Bank settlement of the "Hilltop Youth", a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state...

Jan 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast