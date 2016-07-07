Concept cars
AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. ...more
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File
The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
