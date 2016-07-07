Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 7, 2016 | 4:10pm EDT

Concept cars

AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
AeroMobil, a flying car prototype, is pictured during a ceremony in Brussels. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
1 / 35
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
BMW presents the 'Vision Next 100' concept car. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
2 / 35
People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
People look at the BMW 'Vision Next 100' concept car in Munich. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 35
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A woman walks past the folded Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle. With a click on a smartphone, the experimental "Armadillo-T" electric car made in South Korea will park itself and fold nearly in half, freeing up space in crowded cities. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 35
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicle in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 35
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Toyota Motor Corp's hydrogen fuel-cell concept car Toyota FCV PLUS. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
6 / 35
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Journalists surround the DS concept car Divine. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
7 / 35
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
A man sits inside Nissan's New Mobility concept car. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
8 / 35
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 35
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
A visitor takes pictures of Luxgen Motor's concept vehicles in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 35
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
A three-seater Toyota Kikai concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 35
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd's personal mobility concept airbag car "Flesby". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
12 / 35
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Rear view of the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 35
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2010
The EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", concept from General Motors is unveiled in Shanghai, March 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 35
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Wednesday, October 24, 2007
Nissan's concept car R.D/B.X at the Tokyo Motor Show, October 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
15 / 35
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2007
Suzuki's one-person electric vehicle "Pixy" comes out of the "SSC" (Suzuki Sharing Coach). REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 35
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 35
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
View of the seating area on the Mercedes Benz F015 Luxury in Motion concept. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 35
Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2013
Visitors look at Nissan's New Mobility concept car at the company's showroom south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 35
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A researcher gets out of Armadillo-T, a foldable electric vehicle, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
20 / 35
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Mercedes-Benz Vision Tokyo concept car. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
21 / 35
Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2011
Honda's electric Micro Commuter Concept city vehicle. REUTERS/Honda Motor Co
Close
22 / 35
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2008
A Nissan Pivo2 concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 35
A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, October 01, 2010
A Kia Pop electric concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
24 / 35
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2011
A model presents Toyota's concept vehicle Fun-Vii. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
25 / 35
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File

Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Toyota's gull-winged fuel-cell hybrid concept vehicle "Fine-X". REUTERS/File
Close
26 / 35
The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2009
The concept car "L1" from Volkswagen. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
27 / 35
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2010
An EN-V, or "Electric Networked-Vehicle", is driven by a GM staff member in Shanghai. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
28 / 35
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2006
Toyota's Triathlon Race Car. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Close
29 / 35
German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2011
German carmaker Adam Opel's full electric vehicle 'Opel RAK e' concept car. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 35
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
A Twizy Z.E. (zero emission) concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
31 / 35
The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012
The "smart for-us" concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
32 / 35
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2009
The Honda P-NUT (Personal Neo Urban Transport) concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
33 / 35
Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Saturday, September 14, 2013
Opel Monza Concept car. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
34 / 35
A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 17, 2010
A Cadillac Concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Jul 06 2016
Malia Obama turns 18

Malia Obama turns 18

A look at the adolescent years of the elder Obama daughter on her 18th birthday.

Jul 04 2016
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Jul 04 2016
Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up

Wildlife in jeopardy as river dries up

The Pilcomayo river, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, is suffering its worst drought in two decades.

Jul 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast