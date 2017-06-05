Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 4, 2017 | 9:36pm EDT

Concert for Manchester

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Chris Martin of the Coldplay performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Music fans show off their banner as they arrive. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Howard Donald and Gary Barlow of Take That perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Volunteer fundraisers pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose ahead of the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Katy Perry performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Robbie Williams performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
An armed policeman is seen with music fans. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Fans pose. Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Ariana Grande performs. Dave Hogan/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
