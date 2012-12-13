Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 13, 2012 | 10:55am EST

Concert for Sandy

<p>Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Paul McCartney sings with first responders on stage during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Mick Jagger, and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 25
<p>Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 25
<p>Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 25
<p>Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Katie Holmes and Jason Sudeikis introduce an act during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 25
<p>Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Musician Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Nils Lofgren and Stevie Van Zandt during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 25
<p>Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Eddie Vedder performs with Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 25
<p>Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 25
<p>Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 25
<p>Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Roger Daltrey and Peter Townshend of The Who perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 25
<p>Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 25
<p>Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Billy Joel performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 25
<p>P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

P. Diddy and Olivia Wilde speak during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 25
<p>Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Mick Jagger and Ron Woods of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 25
<p>Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Comedian Jon Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 25
<p>Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Singers Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 25
<p>Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 25
<p>Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Roger Waters during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
19 / 25
<p>Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Adam Sandler performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 25
<p>Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs along with basssist Garry Tallent during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
22 / 25
<p>Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Singer Bruce Springsteen performs with Jon Bon Jovi and drummer Max Weingberg during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 25
<p>Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Actress Kristin Stewart speaks during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 25
<p>Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Roger Waters performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our best entertainment photos of the year.

Dec 07 2012
Prelude to the Grammys

Prelude to the Grammys

The Grammy nominations concert kicks off the Grammy season.

Dec 06 2012
The

The "Sisters" fashion show

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity group which raises money for AIDS and LGBT-related causes, take part in a show of fashions made from recycled...

Dec 03 2012
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge stepping out with her baby bump.

Jun 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast