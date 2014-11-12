Edition:
United States
Wed Nov 12, 2014

Concert for Valor

Metallica performs during the Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singer Rihanna performs during The Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Members of the audience applaud during the Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and Zac Brown perform during The Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singer Carrie Underwood and The Singing Sergeants of the U.S. Air Force perform.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry is acknowledged during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Metallica performs with U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
The Black Keys perform during the Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the crowd on a video screen.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Actress Meryl Streep speaks on stage.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Members of the audience applaud during the Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singer Rihanna performs during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs the U.S. National Anthem.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A young girl poses with a U.S. Navy cap.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Musician Bruce Springsteen performs during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs the U.S. National Anthem in front of a military color guard.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Actor Jack Black speaks during the Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
The Zac Brown band performs during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Singers Jennifer Hudson and Jessie J. perform on stage.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Musician Dave Grohl performs during the Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Sailors salute during the singing of the U.S. National Anthem.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Actress Meryl Streep welcomes musician Dave Grohl to the stage.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Metallica performs with U.S. military personnel and veterans.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and Zac Brown perform during The Concert for Valor.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Actor Jamie Foxx stands on stage for during the singing of the U.S. National Anthem.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
