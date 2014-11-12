Concert for Valor
Metallica performs during the Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.
Singer Rihanna performs during The Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.
Members of the audience applaud during the Concert for Valor.
Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and Zac Brown perform during The Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans' Day in Washington.
Singer Carrie Underwood and The Singing Sergeants of the U.S. Air Force perform.
U.S. Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant Leroy A. Petry is acknowledged during The Concert for Valor.
Metallica performs with U.S. military personnel and veterans.
The Black Keys perform during the Concert for Valor.
U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the crowd on a video screen.
Actress Meryl Streep speaks on stage.
Members of the audience applaud during the Concert for Valor.
Singer Rihanna performs during The Concert for Valor.
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs the U.S. National Anthem.
A young girl poses with a U.S. Navy cap.
Musician Bruce Springsteen performs during The Concert for Valor.
Singer Jennifer Hudson performs the U.S. National Anthem in front of a military color guard.
Actor Jack Black speaks during the Concert for Valor.
The Zac Brown band performs during The Concert for Valor.
Singers Jennifer Hudson and Jessie J. perform on stage.
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during The Concert for Valor.
Musician Dave Grohl performs during the Concert for Valor.
Sailors salute during the singing of the U.S. National Anthem.
Actress Meryl Streep welcomes musician Dave Grohl to the stage.
Metallica performs with U.S. military personnel and veterans.
Musicians Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl and Zac Brown perform during The Concert for Valor.
Actor Jamie Foxx stands on stage for during the singing of the U.S. National Anthem.
