Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 20, 2016 | 10:55am EDT

Coney Island mermaids

A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A participant dressed as a mermaid goes to swim in the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 20
A participant arrives to take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant arrives to take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A participant arrives to take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 20
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 20
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 20
Participants dressed as Presidential candidates take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants dressed as Presidential candidates take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants dressed as Presidential candidates take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 20
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 20
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 20
A participant dressed as mermaid goes to swim after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A participant dressed as mermaid goes to swim after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
A participant dressed as mermaid goes to swim after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 20
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants of the Mermaid Parade arrive in a subway station in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants take part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 20
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Participants go to the beach after taking part in the Annual Mermaid Parade in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Next Slideshows

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting.

Jun 17 2016
Floating Pier art

Floating Pier art

A huge yellow installation 'The Floating Piers' by Bulgarian-born artist Christo Vladimirov Yavachev criss-crosses Lake Iseo in northern Italy.

Jun 16 2016
Atop Europe's tallest sand dune

Atop Europe's tallest sand dune

People walk along the Dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, near Bordeaux, France.

Jun 15 2016
Shanghai Disney Resort opens

Shanghai Disney Resort opens

Boasting the Magic Kingdom's tallest fairytale castle and longest musical parade, Walt Disney's Shanghai park is its biggest overseas outpost.

Jun 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast