Confederacy lives on in Brazil
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era uniforms pose for a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniform pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. It would be an unlikely...more
Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in...more
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners play with confederate flags in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April...more
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress and uniforms pose during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Belongings of American Southerner immigrants are seen at the Immigrants Museum in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners fixes a painted star on a Confederate flag painted on the floor in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses walks in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the...more
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners wearing a Confederate-era uniform poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms take a photograph during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more
The shadow of Noemia Pyles, a descendant of American Southerners, is reflected in the first tomb of an American Southern immigrants buried in a cemetery in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms parade during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms perform during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms practice dance before a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms prepare to attend a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. . REUTERS/Paulo...more
A descendants of American Southerners plays in a cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs adorned with the confederate flag, during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa...more
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress applies make up before dancing during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo...more
The names of the families of Descendants of American Southerners are displayed in a monument in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Descendants of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dresses and uniforms dance during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners looks through the Confederate flag during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view of the cemetery where American Southern immigrants are buried in tombs in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A general view of the cemetery of American Southerners immigrants and descendants in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
