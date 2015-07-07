Confederate flag controversy

Ernest Branch (L), who is black, shakes hands with a man carrying a Confederate battle flag, who is white and declined to give his name, during a rally to have the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the State Capitol removed in Columbia, South...more

Ernest Branch (L), who is black, shakes hands with a man carrying a Confederate battle flag, who is white and declined to give his name, during a rally to have the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the State Capitol removed in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. Branch said that while he respects that the man carries the flag because of his heritage, Branch feels it should not fly on the grounds of the State House. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

