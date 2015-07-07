Confederate flag controversy
A biker rides in a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. The South Carolina Senate passed legislation on Tuesday to remove the Confederate battle flag that flies at...more
Zachery Campbell shows off his Confederate flag tattoo as he poses for a photo before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. The political discussion comes after...more
Dmitri Ford carries his own flag that opposes the confederate flag, in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina July 4, 2015. The bill passed a third and final reading by a 36-3 vote in the state Senate and will now be...more
A horse drawn carriage carries the casket of the late South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney past the Confederate flag and onto the grounds of the South Carolina State Capitol in Columbia, South Carolina June 24, 2015. Pinckney, the late...more
A family stands on the back of their pickup truck as they take part in the "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show their support the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kuniharu (L) and Barbara Kubodera stand during moment of silence at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The U.S. flag and South Carolina state flag flies at half staff to honor the nine people killed in the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church as the confederate battle flag also flies on the grounds of the South Carolina State House...more
Dent "Wildman" Myers, surrounded by Confederate flags, talks to customers in his Civil War Surplus store in Kennesaw, Georgia June 27, 2015. Myers says he has been busy non-stop selling Confederate flags. He has also received calls from all over the...more
A man wears a "Heritage not Hate" T-shirt before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ernest Branch (L), who is black, shakes hands with a man carrying a Confederate battle flag, who is white and declined to give his name, during a rally to have the Confederate flag flying on the grounds of the State Capitol removed in Columbia, South...more
Eight year-old Ian Rutledge poses for a photograph before a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Destiny Mooneyham, 18, from Tampa talks to Dennis Wiles, (L) 20, from Tampa before a "Ride for Pride" event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dennis Wiles, 20, from Tampa with a Confederate flag tattoo on his arm, listens to instructions for a "Ride for Pride" impromptu event to show support for the Confederate flag in Brandon, Hillsborough County, Florida, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo...more
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of Lewis Frederick Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kristi Vincini of Columbia protests against the Confederate flag in front of the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A man, who declined to give his name, holds a Confederate flag during a prayer at a rally outside the State House to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sky Eyes, who supports keeping the Confederate flag outside the State House, argues with opponents during a rally to get the Confederate flag removed from the grounds in Columbia, South Carolina June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag lies on the ground next to the grave of David Sweat, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag and a United States flag fly outside a home in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag flies at the grave of James Nettles, a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the U.S. Civil War, in Boone Hill Cemetery in Summerville, South Carolina June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sheila DiCiorrio holds a sign asking for the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House to be removed in Columbia, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Jay Bender holds a sign asking for the removal of the Confederate battle flag that flies at the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
