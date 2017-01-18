Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 17, 2017 | 8:30pm EST

Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
1 / 26
Senators Al Franken (R) and Michael Bennet listen to Betsy DeVos during the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Senators Al Franken (R) and Michael Bennet listen to Betsy DeVos during the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Senators Al Franken (R) and Michael Bennet listen to Betsy DeVos during the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 26
Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, arrives to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Interior Secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, arrives to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Interior Secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, arrives to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Interior Secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 26
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 26
Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 26
Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination of to be become director of the CIA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination of to be become director of the CIA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination of to be become director of the CIA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 26
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 26
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 26
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, takes his seat to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, takes his seat to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, takes his seat to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 26
Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 26
Police remove a protester at the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Police remove a protester at the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Police remove a protester at the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 26
Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 26
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with Marco Rubio as he arrives for a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with Marco Rubio as he arrives for a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with Marco Rubio as he arrives for a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 26
Jeff Sessions takes his seat prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jeff Sessions takes his seat prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Jeff Sessions takes his seat prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 26
Rex Tillerson testifies before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rex Tillerson testifies before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Rex Tillerson testifies before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 26
Senator Jeanne Shaheen points to photos during her questioning of Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senator Jeanne Shaheen points to photos during her questioning of Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Senator Jeanne Shaheen points to photos during her questioning of Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 26
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (C) listens as Rex Tillerson (foreground) testifies during his confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (C) listens as Rex Tillerson (foreground) testifies during his confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (C) listens as Rex Tillerson (foreground) testifies during his confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 26
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as his wife Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be transportation secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as his wife Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be transportation secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as his wife Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be transportation secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 26
Demonstrators protest against Rex Tillerson outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing is being held. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Demonstrators protest against Rex Tillerson outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing is being held. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Demonstrators protest against Rex Tillerson outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing is being held. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 26
Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kelly�s nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kelly�s nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kelly�s nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 26
Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, listens to testimony by Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, listens to testimony by Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, listens to testimony by Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 26
Jeff Sessions holds his granddaughter as he arrives to testify at a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Jeff Sessions holds his granddaughter as he arrives to testify at a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Jeff Sessions holds his granddaughter as he arrives to testify at a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 26
Environmental activists rally against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Environmental activists rally against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Environmental activists rally against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 26
Members of the media work in the Russell Rotunda before the second day of testimony for Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the media work in the Russell Rotunda before the second day of testimony for Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Members of the media work in the Russell Rotunda before the second day of testimony for Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 26
Committee chairman U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) welcomes retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis (R) to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Committee chairman U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) welcomes retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis (R) to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Committee chairman U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) welcomes retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis (R) to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 26
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Armed Houthi women on the march

Armed Houthi women on the march

Next Slideshows

Armed Houthi women on the march

Armed Houthi women on the march

Women loyal to Yemen's Houthi movement brandish weapons during a parade to support the movement in Sanaa.

Jan 17 2017
Who's at Davos?

Who's at Davos?

The movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum.

Jan 17 2017
Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

Hideout of the Turkish nightclub attacker

The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day was caught in a police raid in a hideout in an outlying Istanbul suburb...

Jan 17 2017
Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tributes to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. are held.

Jan 16 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast