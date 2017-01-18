Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees
Betsy DeVos chats with Senator Tim Scott before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senators Al Franken (R) and Michael Bennet listen to Betsy DeVos during the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Representative Ryan Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, arrives to testify before a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Interior Secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Silent protesters in the audience hold up peace signs as retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dr. Ben Carson gets a hug from his granddaughter Tesora as he takes his seat to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban...more
Representative Mike Pompeo (R-KS) arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence hearing on his nomination of to be become director of the CIA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters dressed as Klansmen disrupt the start of a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Attorney General nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dr. Ben Carson (R) and Senator Marco Rubio (L) shake hands after Rubio introduced Carson to testifify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of the U.S. Department of...more
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, takes his seat to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Tim Kaine listens to testimony by Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police remove a protester at the confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson testifies during a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, shakes hands with Marco Rubio as he arrives for a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jeff Sessions takes his seat prior to testifying before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rex Tillerson testifies before a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Jeanne Shaheen points to photos during her questioning of Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (C) listens as Rex Tillerson (foreground) testifies during his confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens as his wife Elaine Chao testifies before a Senate Commerce Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to be transportation secretary. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Demonstrators protest against Rex Tillerson outside the hearing room where Tillerson's confirmation hearing is being held. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Retired General John Kelly testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Kelly�s nomination to be secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Khizr Khan, the Pakistan-born father of a U.S. Army captain killed in the Iraq war, listens to testimony by Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jeff Sessions holds his granddaughter as he arrives to testify at a confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Environmental activists rally against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the media work in the Russell Rotunda before the second day of testimony for Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Committee chairman U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (L) welcomes retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis (R) to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January...more
Retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on his nomination to serve as defense secretary in Washington, U.S. January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
