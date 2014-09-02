Conflict in east Ukraine
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Local residents walk past a crater caused by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists stand in front of destroyed trains at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman stands in front of vehicles destroyed during recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An injured Ukrainian serviceman smokes next to a relative before being put into ambulance for the transportation at a military hospital in Kiev, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Shells are seen in a Ukrainian army camp near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A rocket and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from a Ukrainian army position towards pro-Russian separatists near Debaltseve, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man walks past burnt vehicles in a square near a railway station after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A burnt trolley bus lies on a square near a railway station, after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, sit on the ground as they are assigned to clean a street in Snizhne, Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Pro-Russian separatist guards his position at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-Russian separatists walk at a destroyed war memorial on Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Servicemen sit atop a vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region, Russia, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Foreign military attaches look at an unmanned aerial vehicle seized from pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Weapons are seen at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Pro-Russian separatist stands near the damaged war memorial at Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The remains of a piece of ammunition is seen on the road near Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medics and passers-by transport a man on a stretcher who was injured by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014....more
A Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter gunship flies above a military base in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen play basketball in a school building in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Armored vehicle tracks are seen near train wagons on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the...more
Public activists and relatives of soldiers who they say are surrounded by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine try to get into the defense ministry building during a protest in Kiev August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, attend a news conference in Kiev, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-Russian separatist looks at a burned car with the bodies of victims killed by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
