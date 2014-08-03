Conflict in Gaza
Palestinian women walk past a mosque and water tower damaged by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers stand next to the grave of their comrade Lieutenant Hadar Goldin during his funeral in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Palestinians carry a wounded man following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade return to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives react after the death of three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on a house, in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers look towards Gaza from Israel August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian family salvages belongings from the ruins of buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling in Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli soldier adjusts a national flag as he rides atop a tank near the border, after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian carries a wounded boy following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at a United Nations-run school, where displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Rescue workers search for victims as Palestinians gather around the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike that killed at least nine members from the al-Ghol family, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August...more
A Palestinian girl taking shelter in a United Nations-run school looks out a classroom window following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike at the school, where displaced Palestinians take refuge, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August...more
Israeli soldiers wait at a bus stop near Kibbutz Saad outside southern Gaza August 3, 2014. The sign on the right reads in Hebrew "To the soldiers thank you for protecting us!" REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed three Palestinians from the Wahdan family, as bloodstains are seen on a damaged wall in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip...more
Israeli soldiers ride a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the month of July.
Inside Israel's bomb shelters
Inside the Israeli network of bomb shelters.
Gas explosions in Taiwan
A series of gas explosions sets ablaze entire blocks, reducing shops to rubble in Taiwan's second largest city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.