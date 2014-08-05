Conflict in Gaza

The young son of Abraham Wallace stands next to his covered body along with other ultra-Orthodox Jews at Wallace's funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood August 4, 2014. A Palestinian driving an excavator in Jerusalem ran over and killed...more

The young son of Abraham Wallace stands next to his covered body along with other ultra-Orthodox Jews at Wallace's funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood August 4, 2014. A Palestinian driving an excavator in Jerusalem ran over and killed Wallace, and then overturned a bus in what police described as a terrorist or nationalistically motivated attack. Israeli police shot the excavator driver dead; there were no passengers on the bus. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

