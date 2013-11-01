Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 31, 2013 | 8:20pm EDT

Congo in conflict

<p>A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana,...more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 20
<p>Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. ...more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 20
<p>A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013....more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
4 / 20
<p>A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana,...more

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 20
<p>Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 20
<p>Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 20
<p>Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 20
<p>Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 20
<p>Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 20
<p>Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
13 / 20
<p>Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe</p>

Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
18 / 20
<p>Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
19 / 20
<p>U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, October 31, 2013

U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Banksy in New York

Banksy in New York

Next Slideshows

Banksy in New York

Banksy in New York

New works by Banksy during his New York residency.

Oct 31 2013
The Uighurs of China

The Uighurs of China

Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.

Oct 31 2013
Red Sox fans celebrate

Red Sox fans celebrate

Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their team winning the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals.

Oct 31 2013
Most powerful people

Most powerful people

Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.

Oct 31 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast