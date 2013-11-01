Congo in conflict
A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana,...more
A woman displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries her child on her shoulders as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. ...more
Families displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, prepare dinner in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013....more
A child, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, sits in front of a pot in a field with other displaced families in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese army tank moves into position as they advance against the M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana,...more
A boy, displaced by fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels in Bunagana in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, carries a crying child on his back as they make their way home after spending a night in the Ugandan town of Bunagana, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese traders display their vegetables along a muddy road near the open-air market centre in Masisi, northwest of Goma, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese soldier guards suspected rebels arrested during an operation against M23 rebels in Goma, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, attend their Sunday church service in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and M23 rebels carry their belongings as they walk along a road in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Rockets are fired from a Congolese army vehicle in the direction of M23 rebels in Kibumba, north of Goma, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces soldier poses for a photograph during their battle with M23 rebels in Kibati village outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Civilians, displaced by recent fighting between Congolese army and the M23 rebels, prepare their food outside a church in Munigi village near Goma, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese armed forces soldiers move to a new position as they battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Congolese government soldiers take a break after patrolling in Kanyarucinya village in the outskirts of Goma, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese armed forces tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, cries after falling down at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese girl, displaced by recent fighting in North Kivu, attends a class session at the child friendly space within Mugunga III camp for the internally displaced people near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Congolese army fighter takes position to guard against the M23 rebels in Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Congolese civilians pack their belongings on a truck as they prepare to flee from Kibati village, near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
U.N. peacekeepers drive their tank as they patrol past the deserted Kibati village near Goma, August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
Banksy in New York
New works by Banksy during his New York residency.
The Uighurs of China
Xinjiang, a sprawling, desert-like region that borders Central Asia, has been beset by violence which China has blamed on Uighur separatists and extremists.
Red Sox fans celebrate
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their team winning the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals.
Most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.