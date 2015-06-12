Edition:
Fri Jun 12, 2015

Congress plays America's game

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) (C, in red) reacts to striking out June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama attends the annual Congressional Baseball Game, pitting Republicans against Democrats for charity, at Nationals Park in Washington June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A fan holds a sign reading "Let's Make a Trade," an apparent reference to current trade legislation June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Barack Obama interacts with fans June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Senator Rand Paul (in red) reacts to striking out June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama (2nd L) and Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) (L) pump their fists after a good play June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama shakes hands with Representative Joe Barton (R) (R-TX) June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Barack Obama (3rd L) attends the annual Congressional Baseball Game June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama and U.S. Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) (R) wave to fans June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Senator Rand Paul reacts to striking out June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama greets fellow Democrats in their dugout June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama talks with Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) (R) June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
President Obama waves as he attends the annual Congressional Baseball Game June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
