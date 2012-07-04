Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 4, 2012 | 3:06pm EDT

Container City

<p>Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee children play at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
1 / 25
<p>General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
2 / 25
<p>General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

General view of the refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
3 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
4 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee boy rides a bicycle at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
5 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee boy walks at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
6 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)</p>

A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee man looks out of a window at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

Close
7 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee family watches television at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
8 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees stroll at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 25
<p>A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A window, broken by a stray bullet from clashes between the Syrian army and the rebels on Monday, is seen at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
10 / 25
<p>Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee Ali (C) from Syrian city of Jisr al-Shughur and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 25
<p>Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his family are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee is shaved by another refugee who is serving as a barber in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian stands next to vegetables for sale in a space between containers at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 25
<p>Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Mahmoud (15), partially paralysed from shrapnel wounds when rocket hit his house in Idlib, and his mother are seen in their container at a refugee camp in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
15 / 25
<p>The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The letters on a container read "Freedom Square" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees surround a bunk bed used to sell goods at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee girl eats in front of her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
18 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee sells goods displayed on a bunk bed at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee fries falafels to sell at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 25
<p>Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugees walk through a main road at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 25
<p>The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The national flags of Turkey and Syria and a Syrian freedom flag flutter over the Oncupinar Border Gates at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
22 / 25
<p>Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

Syrian refugee children look on at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

A Syrian refugee women watches from her container at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
24 / 25
<p>The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

The letters on a container read "Conqueror of Assad Street" at a refugee camp named "Container City" in the province of Kilis April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Therapy dogs

Therapy dogs

Next Slideshows

Therapy dogs

Therapy dogs

A look at the canines who help provide support and stress relief to people in need.

Jul 04 2012
The Olympians

The Olympians

Athletes around the world prepare for the upcoming London Olympics.

Jul 03 2012
Gay Pride around the world

Gay Pride around the world

Revelers celebrate Gay Pride month with parades all around the world.

Jul 02 2012
Kung Fu academy

Kung Fu academy

Aspiring Kung Fu martial artists from all over the world train at a family-run school in Beijing.

Jun 29 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast