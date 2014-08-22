Containing Ebola in Monrovia
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wear protective clothing before carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighbourhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. Police fired live rounds and teargas to disperse a stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed on the...more
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare themselves before to carrying an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A boy stands near posters displaying a government message against Ebola at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Members of Liberian security forces talk with a protester after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Pails and other supplies are visible in and outside newly erected quarantine tents at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Health workers wearing protective clothing disinfect themselves after an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms was found at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
