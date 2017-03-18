'ContraBand' at SXSW
Emmanuel Jal, who is South Sudanese-Canadian, performs at the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans, at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive...more
Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American, pose for a magazine portrait. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by first-generation Syrian-American Bassel Almadani (R), perform at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kayem, who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American, at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Somali-Canadian sister group Faarrow listen as they are introduced at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dena El Saffar, who is Iraqi-American, practices before performing at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American and leader of Bassel and the Supernaturals, performs at Parlor and Yard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American, arrive at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian-American and leader of the band Bassel and the Supernaturals, prepares a set list for a performance at Parlor and Yard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is first-generation Syrian American, check-in at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mamak Khadem, who is Iranian-American, dances with the audience at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Emmanuel Jal, who is South Sudanese-Canadian, performs at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mohsen Namjoo, who is Iranian-American, performs at the ContraBand Showcase. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
