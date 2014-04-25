Controversial cattleman
Rancher Cliven Bundy greets supporters during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rancher Cliven Bundy greets supporters during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy gather for a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy gather for a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chris Shelton of Las Vegas interacts with his 1-week-old son as his mother Shelley Shelton holds his rifle during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chris Shelton of Las Vegas interacts with his 1-week-old son as his mother Shelley Shelton holds his rifle during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman wears a "No BLM" button during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A woman wears a "No BLM" button during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rancher Cliven Bundy gestures at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy gestures at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Scott Drexler carries a rifle on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Scott Drexler carries a rifle on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Chanley Iverson of Arizona waves the U.S. flag near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart more
Protester Chanley Iverson of Arizona waves the U.S. flag near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12,...more
Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim...more
A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy greets Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy greets Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
Kim Jong Un's female fans
A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.
Easter Feria bullfights
The four-day Easter Feria held in the Roman-built arena opens the French bullfight season.
Most influential people
A sampling of personalities from the latest Time 100 list.
Bullfighting master class
School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.