Pictures | Fri Apr 25, 2014

Controversial cattleman

<p>Rancher Cliven Bundy greets supporters during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Rancher Cliven Bundy greets supporters during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, April 25, 2014

Friday, April 25, 2014

<p>Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy gather for a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy gather for a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, April 25, 2014

Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy gather for a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Chris Shelton of Las Vegas interacts with his 1-week-old son as his mother Shelley Shelton holds his rifle during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Chris Shelton of Las Vegas interacts with his 1-week-old son as his mother Shelley Shelton holds his rifle during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, April 25, 2014

Chris Shelton of Las Vegas interacts with his 1-week-old son as his mother Shelley Shelton holds his rifle during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>A woman wears a "No BLM" button during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

A woman wears a "No BLM" button during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, April 25, 2014

A woman wears a "No BLM" button during a Bundy family "Patriot Party" near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Rancher Cliven Bundy gestures at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Rancher Cliven Bundy gestures at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Rancher Cliven Bundy gestures at his home in Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protester Scott Drexler carries a rifle on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protester Scott Drexler carries a rifle on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protester Scott Drexler carries a rifle on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protester Chanley Iverson of Arizona waves the U.S. flag near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protester Chanley Iverson of Arizona waves the U.S. flag near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protester Chanley Iverson of Arizona waves the U.S. flag near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Rancher Cliven Bundy greets Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Rancher Cliven Bundy greets Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Rancher Cliven Bundy greets Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Friday, April 25, 2014

Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

