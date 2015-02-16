Copenhagen memorial
People place candles and flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People carry torches during a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Linda Kastrup/Scanpix
European Union (EU) Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager attends a memorial service for victims of deadly attacks on a synagogue and an event promoting free speech, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix
People hold banners reading Refugees and Muslims are welcome during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People hold candles as they attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man wears a I am Charlie T-shirt during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People hold candles during a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People attend a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Danish flags are placed next to flowers as people gather for a memorial service held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People hold candles during a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People gather for a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Floral tributes are placed at the site, where a Danish Jew was shot dead as he stood guard at a Jewish confirmation at the weekend, in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade, Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark
Two women lay flowers as a memorial service is held for those killed on Saturday by a 22-year-old gunman, in Copenhagen February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People pause for a moment of silence at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Denmark's Chief Rabbi Jair Melchior comforts a women at a memorial site for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman lays down a flower at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man holds a candle at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A man observes a moment of silence at a memorial for the victims of the deadly attacks in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
