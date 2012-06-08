Costumes of the stars
Royal guards' bandsmen jackets are seen in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying...more
Royal guards' bandsmen jackets are seen in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. As the world's largest supplier of outfits to cinema, stage and television, Angels is home to more than eight miles of clothing rails -- a vast and dizzying maze in which it is simultaneously possible to lose yourself and stumble upon a piece of movie history. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer prepares costumes for a television drama set in the 1870's at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer prepares costumes for a television drama set in the 1870's at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume assistant Rosie Stoward hunts for a turban for a customer in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume assistant Rosie Stoward hunts for a turban for a customer in the warehouse at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes talks about costumes which were used in the film "The Iron Lady" during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes talks about costumes which were used in the film "The Iron Lady" during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rainbow of bracelets hang in the jewellery department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rainbow of bracelets hang in the jewellery department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A costume maker sews military badges onto a jacket in the alterations department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A costume maker sews military badges onto a jacket in the alterations department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Senior costumier Maria Smith looks for a historically accurate choirboy robe at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Senior costumier Maria Smith looks for a historically accurate choirboy robe at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Clothes hang on rails in the warehouse of Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Clothes hang on rails in the warehouse of Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An employee carries a bull's head through the warehouse at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
An employee carries a bull's head through the warehouse at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins a pattern onto fabric while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins a pattern onto fabric while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes (R) shows Maria Bottono (L) and Karen Morrissey a uniform that was worn by Daniel Day Lewis in the film "Mutiny on the Bounty" while visiting the military department during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. ...more
Angels tour guide Mark Rhodes (R) shows Maria Bottono (L) and Karen Morrissey a uniform that was worn by Daniel Day Lewis in the film "Mutiny on the Bounty" while visiting the military department during a tour at Angels in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins fabric onto a mannequin while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Costume maker Laura Hindmarch pins fabric onto a mannequin while working in the ladies making department at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer wears a pearl necklace and a measuring tape around her neck while she sources costumes at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Freelance costume assistant Anna Spencer wears a pearl necklace and a measuring tape around her neck while she sources costumes at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ornate military badges are seen in the badge room at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ornate military badges are seen in the badge room at Angels in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A sign is seen in the car park of Angels in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A sign is seen in the car park of Angels in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
School for undertakers
A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession.
Enterprise on the Hudson
The Enterprise shuttle floats by Manhattan.
Venus journeys across the Sun
In one of the rarest of astronomical events, Venus passes directly between the sun and Earth, a transit that won't occur again until 2117.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.