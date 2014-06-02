Countdown to Brazil

A GoalControl watch is displayed next to an official FIFA 2014 World Cup Brazil football during a demonstration of the goal-line technology in the western German city of Aachen, May 28, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the...more

A GoalControl watch is displayed next to an official FIFA 2014 World Cup Brazil football during a demonstration of the goal-line technology in the western German city of Aachen, May 28, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the official provider for the goal-line technology (GLT) at the upcoming World Cup in Brazil. The watch will be worn by referees and will display the word "goal" together with a vibration alert within one second, if the ball has fully crossed the goal line. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

