Mon Jun 2, 2014

Countdown to Brazil

Players from the U.S. celebrate a goal by teammate Fabian Johnson (C) against Turkey during their international friendly in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. Also seen are Graham Zisi (L) and Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Players from the U.S. celebrate a goal by teammate Fabian Johnson (C) against Turkey during their international friendly in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. Also seen are Graham Zisi (L) and Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, June 02, 2014
Players from the U.S. celebrate a goal by teammate Fabian Johnson (C) against Turkey during their international friendly in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. Also seen are Graham Zisi (L) and Michael Bradley. REUTERS/Mike Segar
USA soccer fans cheer in the stands during international friendly against Turkey in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. USA will face Ghana in the first round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Mike Segar

USA soccer fans cheer in the stands during international friendly against Turkey in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. USA will face Ghana in the first round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, June 02, 2014
USA soccer fans cheer in the stands during international friendly against Turkey in Harrison, New Jersey, June 1, 2014. USA will face Ghana in the first round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, June 02, 2014
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People carry a sofa to set it up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People carry a sofa to set it up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 02, 2014
People carry a sofa to set it up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Torsten and Sylvia sit on their sofas after setting them up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Torsten and Sylvia sit on their sofas after setting them up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, June 02, 2014
Torsten and Sylvia sit on their sofas after setting them up on the pitch of the Alte Foersterei stadium for World Cup 2014 public viewing events in Berlin, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Sami Khedira (above) and Cameroon's Eyong Enoh fight to head the ball during their international friendly in Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Germany's Sami Khedira (above) and Cameroon's Eyong Enoh fight to head the ball during their international friendly in Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Monday, June 02, 2014
Germany's Sami Khedira (above) and Cameroon's Eyong Enoh fight to head the ball during their international friendly in Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
France's team members celebrate goal by Antoine Griezmann (11) during their international friendly against Paraguay at the Allianz Riviera soccer stadium in Nice, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrice Masante

France's team members celebrate goal by Antoine Griezmann (11) during their international friendly against Paraguay at the Allianz Riviera soccer stadium in Nice, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrice Masante

Monday, June 02, 2014
France's team members celebrate goal by Antoine Griezmann (11) during their international friendly against Paraguay at the Allianz Riviera soccer stadium in Nice, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrice Masante
A GoalControl watch is displayed next to an official FIFA 2014 World Cup Brazil football during a demonstration of the goal-line technology in the western German city of Aachen, May 28, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the official provider for the goal-line technology (GLT) at the upcoming World Cup in Brazil. The watch will be worn by referees and will display the word "goal" together with a vibration alert within one second, if the ball has fully crossed the goal line. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A GoalControl watch is displayed next to an official FIFA 2014 World Cup Brazil football during a demonstration of the goal-line technology in the western German city of Aachen, May 28, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
A GoalControl watch is displayed next to an official FIFA 2014 World Cup Brazil football during a demonstration of the goal-line technology in the western German city of Aachen, May 28, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the official provider for the goal-line technology (GLT) at the upcoming World Cup in Brazil. The watch will be worn by referees and will display the word "goal" together with a vibration alert within one second, if the ball has fully crossed the goal line. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Replicas of the Brazilian national football team jerseys are displayed for sale on a street in Brasilia, May 23, 2014 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Replicas of the Brazilian national football team jerseys are displayed for sale on a street in Brasilia, May 23, 2014 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, June 02, 2014
Replicas of the Brazilian national football team jerseys are displayed for sale on a street in Brasilia, May 23, 2014 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
Spain's Andres Iniesta is tackled by Bolivia's Vicente Arze during their international friendly at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spain's Andres Iniesta is tackled by Bolivia's Vicente Arze during their international friendly at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, June 02, 2014
Spain's Andres Iniesta is tackled by Bolivia's Vicente Arze during their international friendly at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Jeremias Do Prado, 47, walks along a street wearing clothes made with Brazilian flags, in preparation for the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May, 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jeremias Do Prado, 47, walks along a street wearing clothes made with Brazilian flags, in preparation for the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May, 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, June 02, 2014
Jeremias Do Prado, 47, walks along a street wearing clothes made with Brazilian flags, in preparation for the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, May, 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, June 02, 2014
Brazilian artist Paulo Ito talks on his mobile phone next to graffiti he painted referencing the 2014 World Cup, on the door of a public schoolhouse in Sao Paulo, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Children throw official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer balls into the air, as they sit at what is meant to represent a public school classroom, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Children throw official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer balls into the air, as they sit at what is meant to represent a public school classroom, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2014....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Children throw official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer balls into the air, as they sit at what is meant to represent a public school classroom, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, at the Jacarezinho slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
England's Gary Cahill (2nd R) heads to score a goal during their international friendly against Peru at Wembley Stadium in London, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

England's Gary Cahill (2nd R) heads to score a goal during their international friendly against Peru at Wembley Stadium in London, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, June 02, 2014
England's Gary Cahill (2nd R) heads to score a goal during their international friendly against Peru at Wembley Stadium in London, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A child sits behind a World Cup decoration showing an image of Brazil's former soccer player Rai in Sao Francisco do Brejao, in the state of Maranhao, northeastern Brazil, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A child sits behind a World Cup decoration showing an image of Brazil's former soccer player Rai in Sao Francisco do Brejao, in the state of Maranhao, northeastern Brazil, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, June 02, 2014
A child sits behind a World Cup decoration showing an image of Brazil's former soccer player Rai in Sao Francisco do Brejao, in the state of Maranhao, northeastern Brazil, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman keeps her laundry while a man takes part in a game in the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman keeps her laundry while a man takes part in a game in the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, June 02, 2014
A woman keeps her laundry while a man takes part in a game in the Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The assembly line of Panini's factory, where FIFA's Brazil World Cup stickers and albums are produced, in Tambore, an industrial suburb north of Sao Paulo, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The assembly line of Panini's factory, where FIFA's Brazil World Cup stickers and albums are produced, in Tambore, an industrial suburb north of Sao Paulo, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, June 02, 2014
The assembly line of Panini's factory, where FIFA's Brazil World Cup stickers and albums are produced, in Tambore, an industrial suburb north of Sao Paulo, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Goalkeeper Renan of Botafogo saves a ball from Guerrero of Corinthians during their Brazilian championship match at the Arena de Sao Paulo Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera, June 1, 2014. The stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Goalkeeper Renan of Botafogo saves a ball from Guerrero of Corinthians during their Brazilian championship match at the Arena de Sao Paulo Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera, June 1, 2014. The...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Goalkeeper Renan of Botafogo saves a ball from Guerrero of Corinthians during their Brazilian championship match at the Arena de Sao Paulo Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera, June 1, 2014. The stadium will host the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A fan poses while standing outside the concert house where Brazil's national soccer coach Luiz Felipe Scolari announces the Brazilian squad for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A fan poses while standing outside the concert house where Brazil's national soccer coach Luiz Felipe Scolari announces the Brazilian squad for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, June 02, 2014
A fan poses while standing outside the concert house where Brazil's national soccer coach Luiz Felipe Scolari announces the Brazilian squad for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighborhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighborhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Monday, June 02, 2014
A boy rides his bicycle along Third Street of the Alvorada neighborhood which is decorated for the 2014 World Cup in Manaus, one of the tournament's host cities, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
