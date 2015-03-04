Countdown to execution
An armoured police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. Two...more
Indonesian police stand guard during a prisoner transfer at the gate to a ferry port for boats heading to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Armoured police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesia policemen stand guard in front of Kerobokan prison before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, leave prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Michael Chan (C), walks in front of Kerobokan Prison shortly before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Michael's brother Andrew, leave the prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. ...more
An Indonesian official with handcuffs walks at Kerobokan prison, where convicted Australian drug traffickers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan are being held at, in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police practise moving prisoners during an exercise ahead of the expected transfer of two Australian death row prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, in Denpasar, on the island of Bali February 27, 2015 in this photo taken by...more
Majell Hind (R), Australia's consul-general in Bali, and Raji Sukumaran (C), mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, leave Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015....more
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian lawyer Julian McMahon (L) walks near Chintu Sukumaran (C) and Raji Sukumaran (R), brother and mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, at Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26,...more
A woman holds her child as they walk through a metal door after visiting her husband at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man carries food and crackers inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A cat looks on in front of the third gate Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman holds her child as they walk through metal door at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on Indonesia's island of Bali February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A guard closes the gate of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A prisoner prays at a temple in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
