Pictures | Wed Mar 4, 2015

Countdown to execution

An armoured police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. Two convicted Australian drug smugglers were being transferred on Wednesday from a Bali prison to an island for execution along with other foreigners, underlining Indonesia's determination to use the death penalty despite international criticism. The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tensions between Australia and Indonesia following repeated pleas of mercy for the pair, who are among 11 death row convicts scheduled to go before a firing squad. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An armoured police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. Two...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An armoured police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. Two convicted Australian drug smugglers were being transferred on Wednesday from a Bali prison to an island for execution along with other foreigners, underlining Indonesia's determination to use the death penalty despite international criticism. The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tensions between Australia and Indonesia following repeated pleas of mercy for the pair, who are among 11 death row convicts scheduled to go before a firing squad. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police stand guard during a prisoner transfer at the gate to a ferry port for boats heading to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police stand guard during a prisoner transfer at the gate to a ferry port for boats heading to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Indonesian police stand guard during a prisoner transfer at the gate to a ferry port for boats heading to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Armoured police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Armoured police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Armoured police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesia policemen stand guard in front of Kerobokan prison before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, leave prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesia policemen stand guard in front of Kerobokan prison before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, leave prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Indonesia policemen stand guard in front of Kerobokan prison before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, leave prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Michael Chan (C), walks in front of Kerobokan Prison shortly before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Michael's brother Andrew, leave the prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Michael Chan (C), walks in front of Kerobokan Prison shortly before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Michael's brother Andrew, leave the prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Michael Chan (C), walks in front of Kerobokan Prison shortly before two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Michael's brother Andrew, leave the prison for the airport, in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian official with handcuffs walks at Kerobokan prison, where convicted Australian drug traffickers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan are being held at, in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian official with handcuffs walks at Kerobokan prison, where convicted Australian drug traffickers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan are being held at, in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An Indonesian official with handcuffs walks at Kerobokan prison, where convicted Australian drug traffickers Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan are being held at, in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian police practise moving prisoners during an exercise ahead of the expected transfer of two Australian death row prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, in Denpasar, on the island of Bali February 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

Indonesian police practise moving prisoners during an exercise ahead of the expected transfer of two Australian death row prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, in Denpasar, on the island of Bali February 27, 2015 in this photo taken by...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Indonesian police practise moving prisoners during an exercise ahead of the expected transfer of two Australian death row prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, in Denpasar, on the island of Bali February 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Majell Hind (R), Australia's consul-general in Bali, and Raji Sukumaran (C), mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, leave Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Majell Hind (R), Australia's consul-general in Bali, and Raji Sukumaran (C), mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, leave Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
Majell Hind (R), Australia's consul-general in Bali, and Raji Sukumaran (C), mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, leave Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian lawyer Julian McMahon (L) walks near Chintu Sukumaran (C) and Raji Sukumaran (R), brother and mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, at Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Australian lawyer Julian McMahon (L) walks near Chintu Sukumaran (C) and Raji Sukumaran (R), brother and mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, at Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26,...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Australian lawyer Julian McMahon (L) walks near Chintu Sukumaran (C) and Raji Sukumaran (R), brother and mother of Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran, at Kerobokan prison after visiting him in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman holds her child as they walk through a metal door after visiting her husband at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A woman holds her child as they walk through a metal door after visiting her husband at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A woman holds her child as they walk through a metal door after visiting her husband at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man carries food and crackers inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man carries food and crackers inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A man carries food and crackers inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, February 28, 2015
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, Bali resort island February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A cat looks on in front of the third gate Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A cat looks on in front of the third gate Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A cat looks on in front of the third gate Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman holds her child as they walk through metal door at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on Indonesia's island of Bali February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A woman holds her child as they walk through metal door at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on Indonesia's island of Bali February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A woman holds her child as they walk through metal door at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on Indonesia's island of Bali February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A guard closes the gate of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A guard closes the gate of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A guard closes the gate of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A prisoner prays at a temple in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A prisoner prays at a temple in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A prisoner prays at a temple in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
