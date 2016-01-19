Edition:
Countdown to Iowa

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Iowa State University student Carolyn Green, 20, signs up via text message to support Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Ted Cruz's campaign bus pulls into Clay County Regional Event Center in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Marco Rubio signs posters for attendees at a campaign event in Johnston, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Bill Clinton greets customers and employees while campaigning for his wife at the NewBo Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Yard signs for Hillary Clinton stand in a snow bank outside a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Laurie McBride watches as the campaign bus for Ted Cruz arrives at a Rustix Restaurant and Event Center in Humboldt, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Bernie Sanders listens to a question from the audience during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Actress Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Rand Paul fires an AR-15 rifle at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Bill Clinton greets customers and employees while campaigning for his wife at the NewBo Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Donald Trump gestures during his speech at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is seen on the side of the road in Clear Lake, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Chris Christie listens to a question at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Bill Clinton, accompanied by his daughter Chelsea, speaks at Abraham Lincoln High School while campaigning for his wife in Des Moines, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Donald Trump enters a campaign event at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Campaign signs are seen after Jeb Bush spoke at Brownells in Grinnell, Iowa, January 12, 2016. Brownells is one of America's largest distributors of firearm parts and accessories. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
