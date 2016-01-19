Countdown to Iowa
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Iowa State University student Carolyn Green, 20, signs up via text message to support Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Ted Cruz's campaign bus pulls into Clay County Regional Event Center in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Marco Rubio signs posters for attendees at a campaign event in Johnston, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bill Clinton greets customers and employees while campaigning for his wife at the NewBo Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Yard signs for Hillary Clinton stand in a snow bank outside a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Laurie McBride watches as the campaign bus for Ted Cruz arrives at a Rustix Restaurant and Event Center in Humboldt, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Bernie Sanders listens to a question from the audience during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Actress Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton at Eight Seven Central screen printers in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Rand Paul fires an AR-15 rifle at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Bill Clinton greets customers and employees while campaigning for his wife at the NewBo Market in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Donald Trump gestures during his speech at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A campaign sign for Ben Carson is seen on the side of the road in Clear Lake, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Chris Christie listens to a question at a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bill Clinton, accompanied by his daughter Chelsea, speaks at Abraham Lincoln High School while campaigning for his wife in Des Moines, Iowa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Donald Trump enters a campaign event at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Campaign signs are seen after Jeb Bush spoke at Brownells in Grinnell, Iowa, January 12, 2016. Brownells is one of America's largest distributors of firearm parts and accessories. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Next Slideshows
El Nino effect
The extreme effects of this year's record-breaking El Nino.
Glenn Frey: 1948 - 2016
The Eagles founding member who co-wrote many of their seminal 1970s hits, passes away.
Al Qaeda attack in Burkina Faso
Security forces in Burkina Faso retake a hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries.
Ramadi's scorched earth
Ramadi has been touted as the first major success for Iraq's U.S.-backed army since it collapsed in the face of ISIS, but the scorched-earth battlefield tactics...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.