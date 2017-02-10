Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics
An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is illuminated during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Soohorang is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Resort Park, the venue for the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and Main Press Centre (MPC) of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man takes a selfie in front of an ice sculpture of the mascots for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Olympic Plaza, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Bandabi rests during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Olympic village is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Alpensia Sliding Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People walk past the Olympic rings in Gangneung, South Korea February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji