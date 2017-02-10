Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Edition:
Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is illuminated during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Soohorang is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Alpensia Resort Park, the venue for the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and Main Press Centre (MPC) of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A man takes a selfie in front of an ice sculpture of the mascots for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Olympic Plaza, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An ice sculpture of the Olympic rings is seen during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival, near the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The mascot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Bandabi rests during the Pyeongchang Winter Festival. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Olympic Plaza, the venue for the opening and closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Olympic village is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Alpensia Sliding Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre is seen in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

The Olympic village is seen in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Photographer
Kim Hong-Ji
Location
GANGNEUNG, South Korea
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

People walk past the Olympic rings in Gangneung, South Korea February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

