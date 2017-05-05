Countdown to the French election
Torn and overlapping official posters of candidates for the 2017 French presidential election Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) political party, and Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, are seen in...more
Marine Le Pen French National Front (FN) candidate for 2017 presidential election, and Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leave by a backdoor from the Cathedral in Reims, surrounded by bodyguards, France, May 5, 2017....more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, is pictured through a window of his hotel during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Young people and demonstrators gather in front of the main entrance during the visit of Marine Le Pen and Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan at the Cathedral in Reims, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with supporters during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Supporters show their selfies with Emmanuel Macron during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower in a call on French citizens to vote against Marine Le Pen, in Paris, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
French CRS riot police officers control high school students during a demonstration before the second round of the presidential election in Paris, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Marine Le Pen attends a "people's party" with supporters in Ennemain, northern France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Emmanuel Macron looks at a music instrument during a visit at the Compagnons du Devoir house in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jose A. Torres/Pool
Emmanuel Macron speaks with supporters at the restaurant Bowling in Rodez, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Emmanuel Macron speaks with supporters in a bar during a campaign visit in Rodez, France, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Supporters for Marine Le Pen attend a "people's party" in Ennemain, northern France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Emmanuel Macron listens to Benoit Chatillon (L), CEO of glass-making company VOA, during a visit to the VOA glass-making company as part of a a campaign trip in Albi, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Marine Le Pen is protected by bodyguards as eggs are thrown by demonstrators during her arrival in Dol-de-Bretagne, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
