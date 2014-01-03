Edition:
Counting critters

<p>A zoo worker counts penguins during a photocall at London Zoo in London January 2, 2014. The annual stocktake is a compulsory count, with the results data shared with zoos around the world and used to manage the international breeding programs for endangered animals. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Keeper Ben Baker looks at a Bell's Anglehead Lizard as it sits on the end of his pencil during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Keeper Andrea Swatman holds a Yellow Spotted Amazon River Turtle in a tank during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Zoo workers feed and count penguins during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A western lowland gorilla named Kumbuka is seen near a posed sign during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A zoo worker counts meerkats during a photocall at London Zoo January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Ring-tailed Lemurs (Lemur catta) sit on a bench with a ready to use scale during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

<p>Ringtailed lemurs look at a clipboard being held by keeper Mark Wylie during a photocall for the annual stocktake at Chester Zoo in Chester, northern England, January 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

<p>Zookeeper Andreas Steffens cleans the aquarium's pane as a leopard shark passes during an animal stocktaking at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen</p>

