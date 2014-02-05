Counting elephants

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya