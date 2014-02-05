Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 5, 2014 | 7:20am EST

Counting elephants

<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and...more

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. The elephant is Kenya's flag-ship species and so its distribution and condition is a good indicator of the status of wildlife. The results help policy makers and park management make sound decisions on resource allocation for security operations and conflict management. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
1 / 12
<p>An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant walks during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
2 / 12
<p>Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) scientists prepare their plane for an aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 12
<p>Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants herds are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
4 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 12
<p>Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants are seen near a water point during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
6 / 12
<p>Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

Elephants graze during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
7 / 12
<p>An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant grazes during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 12
<p>A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A herd of elephants are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
9 / 12
<p>A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

A family of elephants are seen under a tree during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
10 / 12
<p>An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant stretches during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, southeast of Kenya's capital Nairobi, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
11 / 12
<p>An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 05, 2014

An elephant and her young one are seen during their aerial census at the Tsavo West national park within the Tsavo-Mkomazi ecosystem, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Next Slideshows

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in Pyongyang.

Feb 04 2014
The outskirts of Islamabad

The outskirts of Islamabad

Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Feb 04 2014
Facebook turns 10

Facebook turns 10

It's been a decade since Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates launched the social network at Harvard.

Feb 04 2014
Madrid's food banks

Madrid's food banks

Last year, 2013, activists and families founded a food bank in Tetuan, a working-class neighborhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead,...

Feb 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast