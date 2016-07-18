Edition:
Counting of the swans

A swan is examined during Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames, in a week long exercise where unmarked mute swans are now counted - rather than eaten - in a tradition exercised by the British Crown for nearly 900 years, at Sunbury, Southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Livery insignia is seen on a boat flag during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, holds a cygnet, or young swan, during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Detail is seen on a crew members hat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A swan is returned to the river during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is placed in a boat during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Crew members examine swans during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
A cygnet, or young swan, is restrained whilst being examined during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
An official displays embroidery detail on his tie during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Boat crews pass through Chertsey lock during Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
David Barber, The Queen's Swan Marker, prepares to set off for Swan Upping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
