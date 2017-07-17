Counting of the swans
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded in the annual counting of The Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain. Six teams embarked on the annual "upping" - a combined census and...more
An official returns a swan to the water along the River Thames near Chertsey. The upping sees three teams, one representing Queen Elizabeth and one each representing the old trade associations of the Vintners and Dyers livery companies, patrol the...more
A Barge Master displays metal rings being used to tag birds. "It's tradition - it's part of British history", David Barber, the swan marker on queen's crew told Reuters of the endeavour dating back to the 12th century, when swans were an important...more
A boat carrying David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, is rowed by the crew. The upping is in part about pomp and ceremony. Swan markers cruise down the river, ancient standards fluttering from the back of their vessels, in gold-trimmed blazers and...more
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. But the modern upping is also about conservation. The uppers assist injured young swans, most often by removing fishing lines that the birds have become tangled in. REUTERS/Toby...more
A toy swan is seen in the porthole of a boat. The teams also monitor the population of young birds, which has declined sharply in recent years. Last year, the uppers tagged 72 cygnets on the stretch of the river between Sunbury and Abingdon. The year...more
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker works with team members as swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. To catch the birds, the crews encircle a family against the river bank, moving closer until the swans can be plucked out...more
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. "You hold its neck, put an arm around its wings and body and lift it out of the water. Then they are tied with some very soft ties, around the wings and around the legs," Barber said....more
Birds are returned to the water following an examination. Aside from some irritated grunting, the 10 or so birds being caught and inspected on Monday showed little sign of distress. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker reacts during the annual counting of the Queen's swans. The uppers themselves are something of a celebrity presence on the river, with crowds of mostly elderly spectators flocking to see them pass...more
A detail is seen on the uniform of a Barge Master. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A crew member rows. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Barber the Queen's Swan Marker works. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Swans and cygnets are weighed, measured, inspected and recorded. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A detail is seen on an oar. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boat carrying David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, is rowed by the crew during the annual counting of the Queen's swans, known as 'Swan Upping', along the River Thames near Chertsey, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
