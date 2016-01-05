Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 5, 2016 | 1:55pm EST

Countries with the most guns

1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent Small Arms Survey. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent Small Arms Survey. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
1: The United States has the highest number of guns per capita in the world, with 88.8 guns per 100 residents, according to the most recent Small Arms Survey. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Close
1 / 14
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 17, 2014
2: Yemen has 54.8 guns per 100 residents. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 14
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2009
3: Switzerland has 45.7 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Close
3 / 14
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2008
4: Finland has 45.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
4 / 14
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2013
5: Serbia has 37.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 14
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2010
6: Cyprus has 36.4 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 14
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
7: Saudi Arabia has 35.0 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
7 / 14
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Reuters / Tuesday, August 31, 2010
8: Iraq has 34.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Close
8 / 14
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Friday, May 23, 2008
9: Uruguay has 31.8 firearms per 100 people. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 14
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix

10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix

Reuters / Saturday, January 15, 2011
10: Sweden has 31.6 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/Scanpix
Close
10 / 14
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong

11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
11: Norway has 31.3 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
11 / 14
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2013
12: France has 31.2 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 14
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark

13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
13: Canada has 30.8 firearms per 100 residents. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
13 / 14
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2012
14: Austria has 30.4 firearms per resident. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Guns in America

Guns in America

Next Slideshows

Guns in America

Guns in America

The far-reaching effects of firearms in the United States.

Jan 05 2016
Syrian winter

Syrian winter

Snow and cold weather grip the war-torn nation.

Jan 05 2016
Russia's Syria strike zone

Russia's Syria strike zone

Moscow says its air strikes target Islamic State militants but rebels and residents say they are causing hundreds of civilian casualties through indiscriminate...

Jan 05 2016
Scenes from the trail

Scenes from the trail

Behind the scenes on the presidential campaign trail.

Jan 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast