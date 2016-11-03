Country Music Association Awards
Little Big Town performs "Better Man". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood open the show with a comedy number. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Vice". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood performs "Dirty Laundry". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Presenter Faith Hill fixes Eric Church's tie as he accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Eric Church performs "Kill A Word" with singer Rhiannon Giddens. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Florida Georgia Line, with singer Tim McGraw (C), perform "May We All". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musicians Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Remember When". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actor Matthew McConaughey introduces a performance by Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Tim McGraw greets members of the audience as he performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform "Different for Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis (2nd from L) and Brad Paisley perform "Forever and Ever, Amen". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year from presenter Vince Gill. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Reba McEntire performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singers Brad Paisley and Charley Pride perform "Kiss an Angel Good Morning". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Roy Clark performs "I've Got A Tiger By The Tail". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jason Aldean (C) performs "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Vince Gill (L) and Ben Haggard perform "Mama Tried" as images of a young Merle Haggard are shown. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maren Morris performs "My Church". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Peter Pan". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brad Paisley performs "Today" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Songwriter Lori McKenna accepts the award for song of the year for "Humble and Kind" and points at singer Tim McGraw (L), who recorded the song. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Opening number performers are shown onstage. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dolly Parton bends down as she tries to say some last words while the microphone lowers as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
(L-R) Singers Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood perform "I Will Always Love You" during the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jennifer Nettles performs "Jolene" with Pentatonix. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Actress Lily Tomlin introduces the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musician Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, pose backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Fire Away". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Next Slideshows
CMA Awards red carpet
Style at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.
David Bowie's art collection
Highlights from the late British rock star's private art collection, ahead of a Sotheby's auction this month.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Celebrity breakups of 2016
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.