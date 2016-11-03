Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 3, 2016 | 8:20am EDT

Country Music Association Awards

Little Big Town performs "Better Man". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Little Big Town performs "Better Man". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Little Big Town performs "Better Man". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 35
Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Dolly Parton accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award as singers Kacey Musgraves (L to R), Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood and actress Lily Tomlin applaud. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
2 / 35
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood open the show with a comedy number. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood open the show with a comedy number. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood open the show with a comedy number. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 35
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Vice". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Vice". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "Vice". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
4 / 35
Carrie Underwood performs "Dirty Laundry". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood performs "Dirty Laundry". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Carrie Underwood performs "Dirty Laundry". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
5 / 35
Presenter Faith Hill fixes Eric Church's tie as he accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Presenter Faith Hill fixes Eric Church's tie as he accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Presenter Faith Hill fixes Eric Church's tie as he accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
6 / 35
Eric Church performs "Kill A Word" with singer Rhiannon Giddens. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Eric Church performs "Kill A Word" with singer Rhiannon Giddens. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Eric Church performs "Kill A Word" with singer Rhiannon Giddens. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 35
Florida Georgia Line, with singer Tim McGraw (C), perform "May We All". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Florida Georgia Line, with singer Tim McGraw (C), perform "May We All". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Florida Georgia Line, with singer Tim McGraw (C), perform "May We All". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 35
Musicians Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Remember When". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Musicians Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Remember When". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Musicians Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Remember When". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 35
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 35
Actor Matthew McConaughey introduces a performance by Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actor Matthew McConaughey introduces a performance by Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Actor Matthew McConaughey introduces a performance by Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
11 / 35
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 35
Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Maren Morris wipes her eyes as she accepts the award for new artist of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 35
Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
14 / 35
Singer Tim McGraw greets members of the audience as he performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Tim McGraw greets members of the audience as he performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Tim McGraw greets members of the audience as he performs. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
15 / 35
Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform "Different for Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform "Different for Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Elle King and Dierks Bentley perform "Different for Girls". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
16 / 35
Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis (2nd from L) and Brad Paisley perform "Forever and Ever, Amen". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis (2nd from L) and Brad Paisley perform "Forever and Ever, Amen". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Carrie Underwood, Randy Travis (2nd from L) and Brad Paisley perform "Forever and Ever, Amen". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
17 / 35
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year from presenter Vince Gill. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year from presenter Vince Gill. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year from presenter Vince Gill. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
18 / 35
Singer Reba McEntire performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Reba McEntire performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Reba McEntire performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
19 / 35
Singers Brad Paisley and Charley Pride perform "Kiss an Angel Good Morning". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singers Brad Paisley and Charley Pride perform "Kiss an Angel Good Morning". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singers Brad Paisley and Charley Pride perform "Kiss an Angel Good Morning". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 35
Roy Clark performs "I've Got A Tiger By The Tail". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Roy Clark performs "I've Got A Tiger By The Tail". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Roy Clark performs "I've Got A Tiger By The Tail". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
21 / 35
Jason Aldean (C) performs "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jason Aldean (C) performs "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Jason Aldean (C) performs "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
22 / 35
Vince Gill (L) and Ben Haggard perform "Mama Tried" as images of a young Merle Haggard are shown. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Vince Gill (L) and Ben Haggard perform "Mama Tried" as images of a young Merle Haggard are shown. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Vince Gill (L) and Ben Haggard perform "Mama Tried" as images of a young Merle Haggard are shown. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
23 / 35
Maren Morris performs "My Church". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maren Morris performs "My Church". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Maren Morris performs "My Church". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
24 / 35
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Peter Pan". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Kelsea Ballerini performs "Peter Pan". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Peter Pan". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
25 / 35
Brad Paisley performs "Today" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Brad Paisley performs "Today" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Brad Paisley performs "Today" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
26 / 35
Songwriter Lori McKenna accepts the award for song of the year for "Humble and Kind" and points at singer Tim McGraw (L), who recorded the song. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Songwriter Lori McKenna accepts the award for song of the year for "Humble and Kind" and points at singer Tim McGraw (L), who recorded the song. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Songwriter Lori McKenna accepts the award for song of the year for "Humble and Kind" and points at singer Tim McGraw (L), who recorded the song. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
27 / 35
Alan Jackson performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Alan Jackson performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Alan Jackson performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
28 / 35
Opening number performers are shown onstage. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Opening number performers are shown onstage. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Opening number performers are shown onstage. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
29 / 35
Dolly Parton bends down as she tries to say some last words while the microphone lowers as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Dolly Parton bends down as she tries to say some last words while the microphone lowers as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Dolly Parton bends down as she tries to say some last words while the microphone lowers as she accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
30 / 35
(L-R) Singers Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood perform "I Will Always Love You" during the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

(L-R) Singers Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood perform "I Will Always Love You" during the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
(L-R) Singers Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood perform "I Will Always Love You" during the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
31 / 35
Jennifer Nettles performs "Jolene" with Pentatonix. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Jennifer Nettles performs "Jolene" with Pentatonix. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Jennifer Nettles performs "Jolene" with Pentatonix. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
32 / 35
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Singer Tim McGraw performs "Humble and Kind". REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
33 / 35
Actress Lily Tomlin introduces the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Actress Lily Tomlin introduces the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Actress Lily Tomlin introduces the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring Dolly Parton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
34 / 35
Musician Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, pose backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Fire Away". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Musician Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, pose backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Fire Away". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Musician Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, pose backstage with his awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Fire Away". REUTERS/Jamie Gilliam
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Nov 03 2016
David Bowie's art collection

David Bowie's art collection

Highlights from the late British rock star's private art collection, ahead of a Sotheby's auction this month.

Nov 01 2016
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Oct 27 2016
Celebrity breakups of 2016

Celebrity breakups of 2016

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

Oct 27 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast