Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 2, 2012 | 9:20am EDT

Country Music Awards

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 30
<p>Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 30
<p>Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 30
<p>Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Martina McBride and Pat Monahan perform "Marry Me" as Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci are married on stage (Background) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 30
<p>Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney perform "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 30
<p>Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Swift is hugged as she walks onstage to accept the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 30
<p>Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for album of the year for "Four the Record" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 30
<p>Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brad Paisley performs "Camouflage" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 30
<p>Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Lady Antebellum perform "Dancin' Away With My Heart" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 30
<p>Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Presenters the Eli Young Band and Grace Potter announce the album of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 30
<p>Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Kenny Chesney performs "Feel Like a Rock Star" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 30
<p>Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Sara Evans performs "My Heart Can't Tell You No" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 30
<p>Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Kimberly Perry from The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 30
<p>Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Keith Urban performs "For You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 30
<p>Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. ...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Vocal group of the year award winners Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum shake hands with the members of the rock band KISS after accepting their award at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 30
<p>The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

The Band Perry performs "Postcard From Paris" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 30
<p>Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Luke Bryan performs "I Don't Want This Night To End" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 30
<p>Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Actor, comedian and musician Steve Martin performs "Banjo" with Rascal Flatts at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 30
<p>Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Jason Aldean accepts the award for single of the year for "Don't You Wanna Stay" with Kelly Clarkson at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
22 / 30
<p>Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Singer Carrie Underwood performs "Good Girl" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
23 / 30
<p>Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts performs "Banjo" with Steve Martin on the banjo at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
24 / 30
<p>Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Newlyweds Christina Davidson and Frank Tucci wave after being married on stage as Martina McBride (2nd from R) and Pat Monahan (R) performed "Marry Me" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
25 / 30
<p>Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian</p>

Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Miranda Lambert, winner of the awards for album of the year for "Four the Record" and for female artist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
26 / 30
<p>Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian </p>

Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Scotty McCreery poses backstage with his award for best new artist at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
27 / 30
<p>Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian </p>

Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Monday, April 02, 2012

Blake Shelton, winner of the award for male vocalist of the year, poses backstage at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Brian

Close
28 / 30
<p>Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Presenter LeAnn Rimes holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket as singer Jake Owen looks on at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
29 / 30
<p>Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, April 02, 2012

Dierks Bentley performs "Home" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
China fashion week

China fashion week

Next Slideshows

China fashion week

China fashion week

Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.

Mar 30 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Mar 29 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Mar 29 2012
GLAAD awards

GLAAD awards

The producers of the new TV musical drama series "Smash" were honored by gay and lesbian watchdog group GLAAD at a gala that highlighted gay marriage and...

Mar 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast