Country Music Awards
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton perform "My Eyes" at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton perform "My Eyes" at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her Single Record of the Year Award for "Mama's Broken Heart", Female Vocalist of the Year Award and Vocal Event of the Year Award for "We Were Us" with Keith Urban, at the 49th Annual Academy of County Music...more
Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her Single Record of the Year Award for "Mama's Broken Heart", Female Vocalist of the Year Award and Vocal Event of the Year Award for "We Were Us" with Keith Urban, at the 49th Annual Academy of County Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The Band Perry performs "Chainsaw". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The Band Perry performs "Chainsaw". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Lee Brice holds his award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck" backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Lee Brice holds his award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck" backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Eric Church performs "Give Me Back My Hometown". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Eric Church performs "Give Me Back My Hometown". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton talk onstage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Show hosts Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton talk onstage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musicians Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow perform "I Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musicians Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow perform "I Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Merle Haggard accepts the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Merle Haggard accepts the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with the Album of the Year Award for "Same Trailer Different Park". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Musician Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with the Album of the Year Award for "Same Trailer Different Park". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Musicians George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to Merle Haggard. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musicians George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to Merle Haggard. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait sing "Happy Birthday" to Merle Haggard (not shown) before presenting him with the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait sing "Happy Birthday" to Merle Haggard (not shown) before presenting him with the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reid Perry, Kimberly Perry and Neil Perry of The Band Perry accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Reid Perry, Kimberly Perry and Neil Perry of The Band Perry accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry from The Band Perry pose backstage with their award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry from The Band Perry pose backstage with their award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Musician Jason Aldean poses backstage with his Male Vocalist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Musician Jason Aldean poses backstage with his Male Vocalist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Singer Justin Moore poses backstage with his New Artist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Singer Justin Moore poses backstage with his New Artist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Toby Keith waves after performing "Shut Up and Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Toby Keith waves after performing "Shut Up and Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician Jason Aldean accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician Jason Aldean accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Country singer Lee Brice and songwriter Connie Harrington accept the award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Country singer Lee Brice and songwriter Connie Harrington accept the award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for single record of the year for "Mama's Broken Heart". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for single record of the year for "Mama's Broken Heart". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Stevie Nicks performs "Golden" with Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Stevie Nicks performs "Golden" with Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician Keith Urban performs "Even the Stars Fall for You". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musician Keith Urban performs "Even the Stars Fall for You". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Blake Shelton and Shakira perform "Medicine". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Blake Shelton and Shakira perform "Medicine". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
George Strait performs "I Got a Car". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
George Strait performs "I Got a Car". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
David Letterman retires
A look back at some memorable moments in the late night talk show host's career.
Celebrity UN Ambassadors
The United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors’ program has been in place since 1953 and celebrities hold a number of the roles.
Mad Men premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of the seventh season of "Mad Men".
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.