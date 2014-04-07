Edition:
Country Music Awards

<p>Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton perform "My Eyes" at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton perform "My Eyes" at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her Single Record of the Year Award for "Mama's Broken Heart", Female Vocalist of the Year Award and Vocal Event of the Year Award for "We Were Us" with Keith Urban, at the 49th Annual Academy of County Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>The Band Perry performs "Chainsaw". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Singer Lee Brice holds his award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck" backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Eric Church performs "Give Me Back My Hometown". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Show hosts Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton talk onstage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Musician George Strait poses backstage with his Entertainer of the Year Award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musicians Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow perform "I Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Merle Haggard accepts the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Musician Kacey Musgraves poses backstage with the Album of the Year Award for "Same Trailer Different Park". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musicians George Strait and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to Merle Haggard. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert and George Strait sing "Happy Birthday" to Merle Haggard (not shown) before presenting him with the Crystal Milestone Award. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Singer Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" with Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Reid Perry, Kimberly Perry and Neil Perry of The Band Perry accept the award for vocal group of the year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Singer Hunter Hayes performs "Invisible" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry from The Band Perry pose backstage with their award for Vocal Group of the Year. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Musician Jason Aldean poses backstage with his Male Vocalist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Singer Justin Moore poses backstage with his New Artist of the Year Award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Toby Keith waves after performing "Shut Up and Hold On". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Musician Jason Aldean accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Faith Hill and Tim McGraw perform "Meanwhile Back at Mama's" on stage. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Country singer Lee Brice and songwriter Connie Harrington accept the award for song of the year for "I Drive Your Truck". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Singer Miranda Lambert accepts the award for single record of the year for "Mama's Broken Heart". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Jason Aldean performs "When She Says Baby". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Stevie Nicks performs "Golden" with Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Musician Keith Urban performs "Even the Stars Fall for You". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Blake Shelton and Shakira perform "Medicine". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>George Strait performs "I Got a Car". REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

