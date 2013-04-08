Country Music Awards
Miranda Lambert hugs Blake Shelton after winning song of the year for "Over You" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift perform "Highway Don't Care" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean performs "1994" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Little Big Town performs "Your Side of the Bed" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Band Perry performs "Done" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan reacts to winning the award for entertainer of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton performs "Sure Be Cool If You Did" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley (L), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform the song "Downtown" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawna Thompson and Keifer Thompson of the band Thompson Square accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Pistol Annies, Ashley Monroe (L), Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert (R), perform "Boys Round Here" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hunter Hayes shakes hands with Stevie Wonder after performing "Sir Duke" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carrie Underwood performs "Two Black Cadillacs" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert performs "Mama's Broken Heart" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenny Chesney performs "Pirate Flag" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert accepts the single record of the year award for "Over You" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kimberly Perry, of The Band Perry, performs "Done" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Faith Hill introduces the performance of "Highway Don't Care" by Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Three members of Little Big Town accept the award for vocal group of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Aldean performs "1994" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Garth Brooks takes the stage to sing "The Dance" as a tribute to Dick Clark at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert hugs Blake Shelton backstage after winning for song of the year for "Over You" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Beth Behrs introduces Lady Antebellum at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Presenters Jake Owen and Kaley Cuoco announce vocal group of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert reacts as she accepts the single record of the year award for "Over You" during the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Danielle Peck poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Jason Aldean arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Jewel poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Sheryl Crow poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Shania Twain arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of the band Lady Antebellum, Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, arrive at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The cast from the "Duck Dynasty" reality television series arrive at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country music personality Two Foot Fred arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
George Strait performs "Give It All We Got Tonight" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill arrive at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sheryl Crow and Blake Shelton perform "Boys Round Here" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Maggie Rose poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Scotty McCreery arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Jana Kramer arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Katie Armiger poses as she arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Tori Kelly arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Faith Hill arrives at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Hunter Hayes performs "I Want Crazy" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Miranda Lambert accepts the award for female vocalist of the year from Keith Urban at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luke Bryan reacts to winning the award for entertainer of the year at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
