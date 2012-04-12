Edition:
Coup d'etat in Mali

<p>Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>People from northern Mali march against the seizure or their home region by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

People from northern Mali march against the seizure or their home region by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>People wander through the wreckage of an insurance company office looted after the Malian army staged a coup, in the capital Bamako, Mali, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra </p>

People wander through the wreckage of an insurance company office looted after the Malian army staged a coup, in the capital Bamako, Mali, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Mali's junta leader Amadou Haya Sanogo poses for a picture after agreeing to hand over power to the president of the National Assembly at his office at a military base in Kati, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

Mali's junta leader Amadou Haya Sanogo poses for a picture after agreeing to hand over power to the president of the National Assembly at his office at a military base in Kati, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>General view over the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after Malian soldiers announced a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

General view over the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after Malian soldiers announced a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>People gather at a petrol station to buy fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra </p>

People gather at a petrol station to buy fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>Groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat confront each other in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat confront each other in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>A woman sits with her two children at Dibidani Market in Bamako, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A woman sits with her two children at Dibidani Market in Bamako, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Malian junta soldiers patrol a road in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

Malian junta soldiers patrol a road in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Malians who back the military coup d'etat, demonstrate in the capital Bamako, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis</p>

Malians who back the military coup d'etat, demonstrate in the capital Bamako, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis

<p>Malian soldiers and security forces gather outside the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster during an overnight coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Malian soldiers and security forces gather outside the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster during an overnight coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

Malian junta soldiers stand guard at their headquarters in Kati, outside Mali's capital Bamako, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Malian soldiers man a roadblock after a military coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra </p>

Malian soldiers man a roadblock after a military coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Malian soldiers and security forces gather at the offices of the state radio and television broadcaster after announcing a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Motorcyclists push their bikes in search of fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra </p>

Motorcyclists push their bikes in search of fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>Malian anti-coup protestors sing the national anthem at a meeting called by political parties and civil society groups demanding the army hand power back to civilians after a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis </p>

Malian anti-coup protestors sing the national anthem at a meeting called by political parties and civil society groups demanding the army hand power back to civilians after a coup d'etat, in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Lewis more

<p>A woman fills a bottle with fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra </p>

A woman fills a bottle with fuel, the price of which has doubled in the past 24 hours after the Malian army staged a coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>A Malian soldier looks on as pro-military youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

A Malian soldier looks on as pro-military youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Security forces ride in a vehicle as groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat clash in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm </p>

Security forces ride in a vehicle as groups of Malian supporters and opponents of the military coup d'etat clash in the streets of capital Bamako, Mali, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm

