Coup in Thailand
A girl has her photo taken with soldiers at they take up position at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier holds his weapon and flowers received from members of a pro-army group that came to a barrack in central Bangkok, to show their support to the military, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A boy jokes with soldiers at their position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers help an elderly person while manning their positions at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers take position along roads blocked around the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Police officers march past a poster of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as roads are blocked around the Victory Monument where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A protester against military rule scuffles with soldiers at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People hold signs and sing during a gathering of a pro-military group at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai soldier receives roses from a pro-army group outside the Army Club in Bangkok May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Former Thai Education Minister Chaturon Chaisang, who had been on the run after refusing to turn himself in to the military after being summoned, is surrounded by soldiers and reporters as he is being detained after giving a talk at the Foreign...more
Protesters against military rule face soldiers at the Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester against military rule holds a sign in front of soldiers deployed to the Victory monument where protesters are gathered, in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester against military rule is comforted by a fellow protester as they stand in front of policemen deployed to control the crowd at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha is accompanied by his officers as he addresses reporters at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A demonstrator wearing a face mask written with a message takes part in a protest against military rule at Victory Monument in central Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Reporters take pictures of a protester against military rule holding a sign at the Victory Monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers look through their shields as they face protesters against military rule in Bangkok May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman and soldiers help a woman who showed her support for the army to safety and away from protesters against military rule at Victory monument in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An injured protester is taken away by soldiers during a protest against military rule at Bangkok's shopping district May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Thai soldiers patrol on a road near an army club during a military coup in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) leader Suthep Thaugsuban waves to media as he leaves the criminal court in Bangkok May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai soldiers take position in front of a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as their unit dismantles an anti-government encampment in central Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai soldier stands guard while Buddhist monks beg for alms outside a temple near Government House in Bangkok May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they board buses at the Royal Plaza to take them back home after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-government protesters get ready to leave their main encampment after the coup was declared in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Thai soldier takes cover during a coup at the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Media microphones are placed next to a television broadcasting an address by Thailand's army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha in Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Soldiers block the access to the Army Club where Thailand's army chief held a meeting with all rival factions during a coup in central Bangkok May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
