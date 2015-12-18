Courtside collisions
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James runs back on to the court after colliding with Ellie Day, wife of golfer Jason Day, in the front row during the fourth quarter of a game between the Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland,...more
James apologized to the wife of the Australian golfer after a court-side collision forced her out of the game on a stretcher. "Ellie Day I hope you're doing okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ!" James tweeted....more
Despite the collision with Ellie Day, James said he felt the courtside seats were "a great experience" for fans. "I mean that doesn't happen much. It's unfortunate it happened tonight but that doesn't happen much. "Our fans are why our game is so...more
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker goes out of bounds and lands on a fan against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, May 8, 2014. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers Anderson Varejao dives into the crowd for a loose ball as a fan dives out of the way against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson falls into the crowd during a game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, April 23, 2015. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade ends up in the front row after falling against the Toronto Raptors in Miami, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lebron James goes into the crowd against the Boston Celtics in Boston, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Actor David Arquette is knocked to the ground by a Los Angeles Lakers fan who ran onto the court following Game 1 of the Western Conference final series against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Boston Celtics Ray Allen lands on a fan's lap during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Detroit Pistons center Primoz Brezec slides under a fan's chair after chasing down a loose ball against the Boston Celtics in Auburn Hills, January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits on a fan's lap after saving a ball against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to actor Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlotte Bobcats Raja Bell sits with fans after falling into the crowd chasing a loose ball against Memphis Grizzlies in Charlotte, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Keane
