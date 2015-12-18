Courtside collisions

Despite the collision with Ellie Day, James said he felt the courtside seats were "a great experience" for fans. "I mean that doesn't happen much. It's unfortunate it happened tonight but that doesn't happen much. "Our fans are why our game is so...more

Despite the collision with Ellie Day, James said he felt the courtside seats were "a great experience" for fans. "I mean that doesn't happen much. It's unfortunate it happened tonight but that doesn't happen much. "Our fans are why our game is so great. Sitting courtside, it's all part of the game. It's pretty cool. If I was a fan, which I am a fan of the game but I would love to sit courtside and watch games." David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

