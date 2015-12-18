Edition:
Courtside collisions

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James runs back on to the court after colliding with Ellie Day, wife of golfer Jason Day, in the front row during the fourth quarter of a game between the Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Cleveland, December 17, 2015. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
James apologized to the wife of the Australian golfer after a court-side collision forced her out of the game on a stretcher. "Ellie Day I hope you're doing okay! My apologies! Hope u guys come back to another game soon. Love LJ!" James tweeted. James said he had been told her condition was sound. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Despite the collision with Ellie Day, James said he felt the courtside seats were "a great experience" for fans. "I mean that doesn't happen much. It's unfortunate it happened tonight but that doesn't happen much. "Our fans are why our game is so great. Sitting courtside, it's all part of the game. It's pretty cool. If I was a fan, which I am a fan of the game but I would love to sit courtside and watch games." David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2011
San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker goes out of bounds and lands on a fan against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Antonio, May 8, 2014. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
Cleveland Cavaliers Anderson Varejao dives into the crowd for a loose ball as a fan dives out of the way against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2010
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson falls into the crowd during a game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, April 23, 2015. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade ends up in the front row after falling against the Toronto Raptors in Miami, December 11, 2006. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2006
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lebron James goes into the crowd against the Boston Celtics in Boston, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2008
Actor David Arquette is knocked to the ground by a Los Angeles Lakers fan who ran onto the court following Game 1 of the Western Conference final series against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2010
Boston Celtics Ray Allen lands on a fan's lap during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2012
Detroit Pistons center Primoz Brezec slides under a fan's chair after chasing down a loose ball against the Boston Celtics in Auburn Hills, January 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2008
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits on a fan's lap after saving a ball against the Miami Heat in San Antonio, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2013
Los Angeles Lakers forward Karl Malone falls into the crowd next to actor Mathew Perry in Los Angeles, May 15, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Charlotte Bobcats Raja Bell sits with fans after falling into the crowd chasing a loose ball against Memphis Grizzlies in Charlotte, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
