Cowboy life
Colt Hamaker of Centennial, Wyoming reacts after he was thrown by a horse named 'After Dark' (L), during the saddle bronc competition at the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cowboys sit on the fence while watching a colleague compete in the steer tie down roping during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cowboy Gaetan Bernard (C) prepares along with fellow competitors for the bareback bronco riding during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. Many of the cowboys will travel day to day competing in different rodeos on the same weekend in other towns hundreds of kilometres apart. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A young cowboy helps a colleague off with his boots while preparing for the boy's steer riding during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. The boy's steer riding involves ages eight years to 14 and they compete on yearling bulls. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A pair of denim jeans are left hanging from a fence along with ropes used in bull riding during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. Most cowboys change into separate pair of jeans when competing and leaving behind their large belt buckles that could injure them during their rides. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A vendor specializing in cowboy hats uses steam to style a newly purchased hat into a perfect western shape during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cowboys with their boots wrapped in leather straps wait to compete during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. The leather straps are wrapped tightly around their boots to prevent them from coming off their feet if and when they are thrown from the broncos or bulls. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A horse jumps up in the chute while preparing for the bareback competition during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. Bareback and saddle bronc styles are very different with the bareback rider using only a handgrip and no saddle or stirrups. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Jake Vold of Ponoka, Alberta rides a bronco named 'Game Changer' in the bareback competition during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. One of Canada's oldest rodeos the stampede began as community picnic following World War I in 1919. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Blane Cox of Cameron, Texas holds the rope firmly in his teeth while preparing to compete in the steer tie down roping during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. Cowboys from the United States, Canada and even as far away Australia and New Zealand travel to the annual stampede which is one of oldest in Canada and ranks in the top 12 in calibre. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Townsend Prince of Livermore, Colorado lands after being thrown by a horse named 'Plan B' during saddle bronc competition at the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Spectators watch the bronco riding during the 94th Annual Falkland Stampede in Falkland, British Columbia May 19, 2012. The stampede began as a community picnic to celebrate the end of the First World War in 1919 and eventually grew over the years and was sanctioned as a professional rodeo in 1969. REUTERS/Andy Clark
