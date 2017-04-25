Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A crab coming from the surrounding forests reacts to the camera on its way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A giant crab monument is seen over a sign at the entrance of Playa Larga, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist steps near a crab about to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes a photograph of a crab coming from the surrounding forests to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A crab that came from the surrounding forests spawns in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests react to a passing car as they cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Vultures eat smashed crabs on a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
