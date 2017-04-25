Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 25, 2017 | 11:15am EDT

Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs

A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A man driving a vintage car reacts as he passes by crabs crossing a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 19
A crab coming from the surrounding forests reacts to the camera on its way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A crab coming from the surrounding forests reacts to the camera on its way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A crab coming from the surrounding forests reacts to the camera on its way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 19
A giant crab monument is seen over a sign at the entrance of Playa Larga, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A giant crab monument is seen over a sign at the entrance of Playa Larga, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A giant crab monument is seen over a sign at the entrance of Playa Larga, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 19
A tourist steps near a crab about to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A tourist steps near a crab about to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A tourist steps near a crab about to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 19
A tourist takes a photograph of a crab coming from the surrounding forests to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A tourist takes a photograph of a crab coming from the surrounding forests to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A tourist takes a photograph of a crab coming from the surrounding forests to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 19
A crab that came from the surrounding forests spawns in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A crab that came from the surrounding forests spawns in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
A crab that came from the surrounding forests spawns in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests react to a passing car as they cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests react to a passing car as they cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests react to a passing car as they cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests gather near the sea to spawn in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests climb a food hut on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests cross a highway on their way to spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 19
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Crabs coming from the surrounding forests spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Crabs coming from the surrounding forests spawn in the sea in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 19
Vultures eat smashed crabs on a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Vultures eat smashed crabs on a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Vultures eat smashed crabs on a highway in Playa Giron, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Next Slideshows

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Apr 24 2017
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Apr 24 2017
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Apr 24 2017
Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Apr 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast