Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 12, 2014 | 8:10am EST

Crack pipe vending machine

<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the Portland Hotel Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH)</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the...more

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the Portland Hotel Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH)

Close
1 / 11
<p>A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
2 / 11
<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
3 / 11
<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
4 / 11
<p>A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
5 / 11
<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
6 / 11
<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
7 / 11
<p>A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
8 / 11
<p>An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
9 / 11
<p>A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
10 / 11
<p>A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms</p>

A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Wednesday, February 12, 2014

A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Slum fire aftermath

Slum fire aftermath

Next Slideshows

Slum fire aftermath

Slum fire aftermath

A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.

Feb 11 2014
Sicily's migrant soccer squad

Sicily's migrant soccer squad

Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it...

Feb 11 2014
The last fight night

The last fight night

Kickboxing fans flock to see the closing fight night for one of Bangkok's oldest Muay Thai venues, which is being demolished after 57 years.

Feb 11 2014
Preparing for the state dinner

Preparing for the state dinner

President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.

Feb 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast