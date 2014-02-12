Crack pipe vending machine
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the...more
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) neighbourhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. The vending machine is one of two owned and operated by the Portland Hotel Society in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms (CANADA - Tags: DRUGS SOCIETY HEALTH)
A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. Recently two vending machines that dispense Pyrex crack pipes for 25 cents each opened in Vancouver. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, British Columbia February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A man holds his used crack pipe in his mouth in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents each is pictured at the Washington Store in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A crack pipe from a vending machine that dispenses the pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
An exterior view of the Drug User Resource Centre is seen in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A vending machine that dispenses crack pipes for 25 cents is pictured at the Drug User Resource Centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
A used crack pipe is pictured in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighborhood, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Next Slideshows
Slum fire aftermath
A fire destroys at least 200 shanties and 20 shops in Bangladesh.
Sicily's migrant soccer squad
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it...
The last fight night
Kickboxing fans flock to see the closing fight night for one of Bangkok's oldest Muay Thai venues, which is being demolished after 57 years.
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.